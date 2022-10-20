Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska students score among the best on national reading and math tests
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Fourth and eighth graders in Nebraska scored higher than the national average and higher than many other states in 2022 on national math and reading tests. No other state scored higher than Nebraska in fourth-grade math and only one scored higher in eighth-grade math, according...
klkntv.com
Lincoln group calls city lawsuit an ‘ill-founded attempt’ to silence Native voices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local Native American group is in a legal battle against the City of Lincoln over controversial development plans. Indian Center Inc. had asked the Board of Zoning Appeals to pause the Wilderness Crossing development, which the city council approved in April. Last month, the...
klkntv.com
Ricketts touts Center of Operational Excellence for improving government efficiency
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Efficiency in Nebraska government was highlighted at the Capitol on Monday morning as Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed October to be Center of Operational Excellence Month. The Center of Operational Excellence is an agency that helps streamline government processes. The center uses Lean Six Sigma training,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Lincoln officials call for testing during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — City officials are sharing important tips during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. Nebraska’s children are still at risk for lead poisoning. In 2021, 488 kids under 6 years old were found to have elevated lead levels in their blood, which is 1.5% of all kids tested for lead in Nebraska.
klkntv.com
‘Everyone has a smile on their face’: Good Life Halfsy brings high energy to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Just before dawn Sunday, runners began to gather at Seacrest Field in east Lincoln. They laced up their shoes and hydrated to prepare to run 13.1 miles around town. The Good Life Halfsy half-marathon had runners aiming to beat their best times. Linda Brown of...
klin.com
Meet Nebraska’s Teacher of the Year
English teacher Renee Jones of Lincoln High School was named the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. She received her award during a surprise presentation on Thursday, Oct. 20. A native of Lincoln, Jones graduated with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from UNO and again from Doane University with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
Nine to be inducted into Omaha Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame
A press release from Omaha Public Schools announced that nine former athletes, coaches and administrators will be inducted into the Omaha Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame.
klkntv.com
Malachi Coleman commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Malachi Coleman announced his commitment to Nebraska Saturday evening. A Top 100 recruit, Coleman had offers from dozens of schools including Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, and more. Coleman is currently a senior wide receiver at Lincoln East High School, where he made his announcement. He...
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball reclaims No. 1 spot in national poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska once again sits at the top of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. This comes after Texas and Louisville, who were both ranked ahead of the Huskers, succumbed to losses last week. Nebraska, which received 48 first-place votes, continued its winning streak last week...
klkntv.com
Civic Nebraska provides safe space to discuss politics
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Election season can cause conflict between some people over individual beliefs. Because of this Civic Nebraska set out to give Lincoln residents a space to feel like they are heard by hosting a Civic Saturday gathering. The event also gave voters the opportunity to hear...
WOWT
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Nebraska that are extremely beautiful but usually underrated. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
KELOLAND TV
Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
klkntv.com
Eight largest jackpot in Powerball history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Feeling lucky?. Powerball’s jackpot is now up to 610 Million dollars. It’s the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The Powerball jackpot crossed the 600 Million dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. The 610 million...
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
klkntv.com
NAEP scores show drop-off in Rhode Island, nationwide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– The newly released results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows drop-offs in mathematics and reading score across the country– including Rhode Island. This report is one of the first comprehensive pieces of data that shows the effects of remote learning due to Covid.
klkntv.com
Fall returns and sticks around this time
After temperatures were way above average on Sunday, we have cooled back down to around normal and those temperatures are going to stick around for a while. 60s for highs will be the norm through the next 10 days with upper 50s possible every now and then. Precipitation chances are hit and miss, but we are looking at a decent chance on Thursday.
klkntv.com
Voter registration deadline approaches for Nebraska’s general election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Voters who have not yet registered to vote for the November General election have until Friday to do so. Any Nebraska resident who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8, has moved, changed their name, or would like to change their political party affiliation, may register to vote.
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather grips northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- While much of the state is dealing with wildfires, the northeast region of Nebraska is also dealing with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, Cedar, Boone and Stanton Counties were in tornado warnings severe until 6:15 p.m. CT. All of those counties, in addition to Cedar, Dakota and Dixon, were in severe thunderstorm warnings as well. Those warnings have since expired.
