ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln officials call for testing during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — City officials are sharing important tips during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. Nebraska’s children are still at risk for lead poisoning. In 2021, 488 kids under 6 years old were found to have elevated lead levels in their blood, which is 1.5% of all kids tested for lead in Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Meet Nebraska’s Teacher of the Year

English teacher Renee Jones of Lincoln High School was named the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. She received her award during a surprise presentation on Thursday, Oct. 20. A native of Lincoln, Jones graduated with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from UNO and again from Doane University with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Malachi Coleman commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Malachi Coleman announced his commitment to Nebraska Saturday evening. A Top 100 recruit, Coleman had offers from dozens of schools including Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, and more. Coleman is currently a senior wide receiver at Lincoln East High School, where he made his announcement. He...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska volleyball reclaims No. 1 spot in national poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska once again sits at the top of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. This comes after Texas and Louisville, who were both ranked ahead of the Huskers, succumbed to losses last week. Nebraska, which received 48 first-place votes, continued its winning streak last week...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Civic Nebraska provides safe space to discuss politics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Election season can cause conflict between some people over individual beliefs. Because of this Civic Nebraska set out to give Lincoln residents a space to feel like they are heard by hosting a Civic Saturday gathering. The event also gave voters the opportunity to hear...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Nebraska that are extremely beautiful but usually underrated. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
klkntv.com

Eight largest jackpot in Powerball history

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Feeling lucky?. Powerball’s jackpot is now up to 610 Million dollars. It’s the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The Powerball jackpot crossed the 600 Million dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. The 610 million...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

NAEP scores show drop-off in Rhode Island, nationwide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– The newly released results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows drop-offs in mathematics and reading score across the country– including Rhode Island. This report is one of the first comprehensive pieces of data that shows the effects of remote learning due to Covid.
PROVIDENCE, RI
klkntv.com

Fall returns and sticks around this time

After temperatures were way above average on Sunday, we have cooled back down to around normal and those temperatures are going to stick around for a while. 60s for highs will be the norm through the next 10 days with upper 50s possible every now and then. Precipitation chances are hit and miss, but we are looking at a decent chance on Thursday.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather grips northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- While much of the state is dealing with wildfires, the northeast region of Nebraska is also dealing with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, Cedar, Boone and Stanton Counties were in tornado warnings severe until 6:15 p.m. CT. All of those counties, in addition to Cedar, Dakota and Dixon, were in severe thunderstorm warnings as well. Those warnings have since expired.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy