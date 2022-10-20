Read full article on original website
kdll.org
Waste to wood: Plastic recycling program plans expansion to Soldotna
Since this summer, the Kenai Peninsula has had a new way to recycle its plastics. Engineer Patrick Simpson collects used plastics from Seward, Soldotna and Homer to keep them out of the ocean — and to turn them into recycled lumber. The plastic is collected and stored in large...
Politics of personal destruction: Candidate Charlie Pierce and Kenai Borough sued over harassment complaint
Charlie Pierce, running for governor and on the Nov. 8 ballot that has the final four candidates, is the subject of a lawsuit by his former executive assistant, who says he sexually harassed her. Before Pierce had even been able to see the charges, the Anchorage Daily News was given...
kdll.org
Former borough employee charged for secretly photographing women and girls, including at school pools
A former Kenai Peninsula Borough employee is accused of photographing women and girls without their consent at schools and his home in Soldotna. Thirty-three-year-old Isaac Davis, of Soldotna, was arrested Friday on six felony charges — five charges of indecent viewing or photography and one count for tampering with physical evidence — for allegedly taking illicit photos and videos of a minor at the Skyview Middle School pool in Soldotna and a woman at his home without her knowledge.
radiokenai.com
Mariner Hockey Cancelled For 2022-23 High School Season
For the past four hockey seasons, the Homer Mariners have battled for state championships in the ASAA Division II State Hockey Championships, winning back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021 and finishing second in 2019 and third in 2022. The Blue and Gold will not take to the ice in 2022-23.
