ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, AK

Comments / 0

Related
kdll.org

Waste to wood: Plastic recycling program plans expansion to Soldotna

Since this summer, the Kenai Peninsula has had a new way to recycle its plastics. Engineer Patrick Simpson collects used plastics from Seward, Soldotna and Homer to keep them out of the ocean — and to turn them into recycled lumber. The plastic is collected and stored in large...
SEWARD, AK
kdll.org

Former borough employee charged for secretly photographing women and girls, including at school pools

A former Kenai Peninsula Borough employee is accused of photographing women and girls without their consent at schools and his home in Soldotna. Thirty-three-year-old Isaac Davis, of Soldotna, was arrested Friday on six felony charges — five charges of indecent viewing or photography and one count for tampering with physical evidence — for allegedly taking illicit photos and videos of a minor at the Skyview Middle School pool in Soldotna and a woman at his home without her knowledge.
SOLDOTNA, AK
radiokenai.com

Mariner Hockey Cancelled For 2022-23 High School Season

For the past four hockey seasons, the Homer Mariners have battled for state championships in the ASAA Division II State Hockey Championships, winning back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021 and finishing second in 2019 and third in 2022. The Blue and Gold will not take to the ice in 2022-23.
HOMER, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy