JobsNOW: Dearing Compressor hiring for several positions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown company is hiring in every corner of its shop, and it’s bustling with activity because of the amount of work it’s getting.

Dearing Compressor builds compressors that shoot natural gas and other gases through pipelines. The work starts with establishing a base, and that’s set by the welders who work with all sizes and diameters of pipe.

Then, the work shifts to the assembly side where Jake Burcham sets the compressors and engines.

He said the ability to read blueprints and calibers is an important skill to have, as well as having strong measurement skills.

Bryan Wellington is responsible for building the pipe runs that supply oil, water and gas to the units. He adds that basic math skills and being neat and organized are important, too.

Dearing has almost 200 employees. It’s hiring 20 more because it has the work orders.

There are technical qualifications with each position, but it’s also important to be a self-motivated individual.

“If you have experience of bending conduit or pulling wire terminations, that will help. But at the end of the day, we just want somebody who’s willing to learn things and a hard worker,” said Shane Wyatt, the electrical team leader.

Dearing builds up to 75 compressors a year. Each piece is custom-made in eight to 12 weeks. The workers have pride in seeing what they made leave the shop.

“To see everything built off of what I started, that’s a really cool, you know, everything’s gonna go right, and it starts from the beginning,” said Andy Scholeno, a welder.

Dearing runs just one shift. It’s a safety-conscious company, promotes from within, plus offers competitive wages and benefits, including nine paid holidays.

“It’s a good atmosphere, good people that work here,” said Adam Jeffries, a welder.

Dearing has been a family-run company since 1945.

If you’re interested in a position with the company, you can apply online through its website.

The company is also holding a hiring event for open interviews, from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 22.

Available positions include welders, pipe welder, fitters, machine assemblers, machine electrical, assembly laborers, saw operators, industrial painter, pressure tester, traveling mechanics helper and compressor/HVAC service mechanic.

Dearing Compressor is located at 801 E. Midlothian Blvd.

