Two arrested for social media prank in USM classroom

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Two men were arrested after they allegedly tried to take part in a social media video prank inside an occupied classroom at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) on Tuesday, October 18.

Officials with the University Police Department (UPD) said Kyron Norwood and Kendrick Thomas, both 23, entered an occupied classroom in Hawkins Hall around 4:15 p.m. One of them, dressed in all black and Halloween-themed makeup, threw a cup of water on a student and made threatening remarks while the other filmed the incident.

They fled from the classroom, but one of them was apprehended. The other turned himself in to UPD shortly after.

UPD Chief Rickey Keyes said they were both charged with trespassing, disturbing the peace and making terroristic threats. Neither is a student at USM nor are they affiliated with the school.

Kyron Norwood, (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office) Kendrick Thomas, (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with further information about the incident can call UPD at (601)-266-4986.

