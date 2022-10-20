ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween Lawn Decorations Featuring Everyday 'Scary Things' Go Viral on Instagram

By Sammi Burke
 4 days ago
picture alliance/Getty Images

And the award for scariest decorations of the year goes to this Instagrammer's neighbor.

If you're lucky, you may live near someone who's crafty enough to make a true-to-life pop culture-inspired Halloween display, or you may live close enough to one of the few award-winning haunted attractions in the country. But one Instagram user has a front-row ticket to the scariest house on the block.

"Best October decor in town. #smalltownlife #hildasplaceinthisworld," Hilda Rebecca captioned a video shared recently on the social media platform.

"My neighbor decided to decorate his yard with scary things...." a text box edited over the video reads.

The decorations were comprised of several handwritten signs, listing the most frightening things the homeowner could think of about living, and included:

  • Laundry
  • Rent
  • Calories
  • Gas Prices
  • Taxes
  • Bills
  • Quiet Kids
  • "We Need To Talk"

Commenters were quick to throw out their own everyday fears, giving the neighbors new ideas for next year.

"Add 15 missed call from mom," one commenter suggested.

"*email from boss that says "give me a call when you get this," said another.

"If they would of put a sign that says “tomorrow…..” I probably would of fainted 😟," someone else admitted.

"I can relate! This is the scariest dang house in the neighborhood right now. 😂," another complimented.

Next year, this neighbor should consider charging admission for the scariest haunted house in town!

