Hagerstown man guilty of manslaughter in 2021 shooting death, injury; not guilty on murder

A Hagerstown man was found guilty Thursday of voluntary manslaughter and attempted voluntary manslaughter after a three-day trial for an October 2021 shooting that killed one man and injured another.

A Washington County Circuit Court jury found Gage John Coles, 18, not guilty of first- and second-degree murder for the shooting death of John Anthony Leonard IV, 27, of Hagerstown, and not guilty of attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of Jaseye Stephens, 22 at the time, of Hagerstown.

Coles was 17 at the time of the Oct. 23, 2021, shooting on North Mulberry Street.

The lesser included charge of voluntary manslaughter has a maximum possible sentence of 10 years, while first-degree murder could result in up to life in prison.

As the jury was excused from the courtroom, someone among Coles' supporters in the courtroom gallery said "Thank you" toward the jury. That sentiment was reiterated outside the courthouse when asked if Coles' family had a comment.

Family representatives for Leonard and Stephens did not appear to be in court when the verdicts were read.

There had been audible relief from Coles' family when the jury foreman announced not guilty on the first- and second-degree murder charges. And then an "Oh" when the guilty charge was announced for voluntary manslaughter.

Coles, in trousers and a blue polo shirt, appeared to sit calmly by his attorney as verdicts were read.

Defense attorney Samuel Nalli said he was "very pleased with the outcome."

Nalli, in his opening to the jury on Tuesday morning, argued Coles acted in self-defense against a mob believed to be armed with weapons, including guns.

Nalli told the jury this was “a case of cowardly bullying."

On Thursday after the verdict, Nalli said he was going for full self-defense and an acquittal on the most serious charges, but he thinks the jury believed Coles acted in partial self-defense due to its ruling of voluntary manslaughter.

The jury, in deliberations on Wednesday, returned to the courtroom with a question for Judge Brett R. Wilson about voluntary manslaughter. Wilson said voluntary manslaughter is "intentional killing," but also noted it wasn't murder because a defendant could have acted in "partial self-defense."

Judge Mark K. Boyer, sitting in on the last day of jury deliberations for an ill Wilson, ordered a pre-sentencing investigation for Coles.

The jury also found Coles guilty on the 10 remaining charges, including two counts each of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, a count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, and gun charges.

Washington County State's Attorney Gina Cirincion's only comment to The Herald-Mail on the case after the verdict was to thank the jury for its service. Assistant State's Attorney Beverly Plutnick, co-counsel for the state on the case, had no comment.

What happened during the crime?

Hagerstown Police have said Leonard and Stephens were friends who were together when they were shot following a dispute between two groups that spanned the 200 and 300 blocks of North Mulberry Street.

Cirincion told the jury during her opening arguments that the case was “largely on video” thanks to city surveillance cameras and a private video.

Coles spent the afternoon with two friends, including going to a home on North Cannon Avenue where they played video games, she said. The friends then go other places before heading back to the Cannon Avenue home of one of Coles' friends around 6 p.m.

The friends could be seen on video walking down an alley toward Mulberry. Just over a minute later they are seen running down the alley and no one is following them, Cirincion said. When they get to the end of the alley at Mulberry, Coles is seen raising his arm and begins shooting as he turns the corner, she said.

A group of around nine to 10 people had been coming up Mulberry toward Coles and as that group starts running, Coles starts shooting, Cirincion said.

Nalli described the other group as a "mob" that was assembled after one of them met or saw Coles in a store and "they looked at each other."

For some reason, Nalli said during his opening argument, the man took offense, texted his "posse" and the "mob combed Hagerstown streets looking" for the 17-year-old.

Nalli said the state would say there was no evidence the "mob" had firearms, but he alleged everyone in the mob was armed with something. The group scattered and ran and could have ditched those weapons, he said.

The state called 13 witnesses, including six police officers, a Maryland State Police ballistics expert, a state medical examiner, a Western Maryland Regional Crime Lab crime-scene reconstructionist and four civilians, including two teens who had been with Coles, according to Cirincion and Plutnick.

After the state finished presenting its case on Wednesday, Nalli said he called two witnesses who had been in the area at the time of the incident.

Coles did not testify during the trial, Nalli said.

What happened during jury deliberations?

From the time the jury was selected until final deliberations, two jurors were replaced with alternates due to illness, court officials said.

The jury considered the case for almost three hours Wednesday before asking to resume Thursday morning for what Wilson referred to as "more profitable” deliberations. During their deliberation period Wednesday, the jury asked to again watch video of the incident and later to ask the judge for clarification about the lesser included charge of voluntary manslaughter.

A member of the jury asked whether the charge was directly related to a victim "or in general," speaking of the intent to kill a person.

Wilson said the best he could do was reread his previous instruction to the jury regarding voluntary manslaughter.

About half an hour after the jury resumed deliberations Thursday morning, the jury of nine men and three women had another question for the judge.

Boyer, who had replaced the ill Wilson at this point, said the jury asked if the forensics expert said all the retrieved bullets had come from the same gun.

Boyer, with the concurrence of the attorneys, said he was writing a note to the jury that they must rely on their own memories of the testimony.

Shortly later the jury returned with its verdicts.