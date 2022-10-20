Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Health District: Seasonal respiratory virus on the rise in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There is a record rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in the country and here in Southern Nevada. In just one More than 7,000 cases in just one week this month that’s the highest one week total in the past two years according to the CDC.
Fox5 KVVU
New UNLV medical school building will bring more students, lessen doctor shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A brand new UNLV Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine education building has a goal to help everyday Nevadans get better access to a doctor: by adding more students and churning out more medical graduates, the school will in turn help relieve the doctor shortage plaguing Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Attendees react to cancellation of 'When We Were Young' opening day
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead
Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.
Ex-Clark County official Robert Telles makes change in legal counsel after indictment in journalist’s death
A former Clark County official accused in the death of a Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter has made a change in his legal counsel.
All you need to know about Nevada Day
Nevada Day is approaching fast, are you ready to celebrate? Or is the better question, what are we celebrating, and why, and do my kids or I get the day off?
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas mayoral candidate says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
KDWN

Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
KDWN
Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas says her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. State Sen. Pat Spearman spoke to reporters Friday outside the jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne is being held. He’s being held there pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder and other charges. Court records didn’t immediately say if he has an attorney. Spearman says her nephew was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Police say the shooting happened Thursday evening at a home in the city’s northwest. Her campaign chief says she’s not giving up the race for mayor.
WEB EXTRA: Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson (D)
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Politics Now host John Langeler talks with Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson about his re-election campaign, covid, how the City of Henderson handled its budget when he was mayor, and water woes.
knau.org
Experts: Lake Mead brain-eating amoeba death among few in U.S.
Experts say the death of a Las Vegas-area teenager from a rare brain-eating amoeba that investigators think he was exposed to in warm waters at Lake Mead should prompt caution, not panic. Epidemiologists say the disease sounds scary and is almost always fatal, but the Centers for Disease Control and...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police share details of funeral procession for fallen Officer Truong Thai
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police share details of funeral procession for fallen Officer Truong Thai
californiaexaminer.net
Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead
After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
Fox5 KVVU
Fight for academic recovery: How Nevada is working to reverse falling student proficiency rates despite minimal funding
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nation’s Report Card was released Monday, revealing the results of a nationwide sample of 4th and 8th grade students who were assessed in mathematics and reading. For Nevada and elsewhere, the data confirms fears of the pandemic’s negative impacts on student learning, showing a steep and historic decline in academic proficiency across the nation.
SignalsAZ
Five Laughlin Neighborhoods to See Roads Rebuilt
Five Laughlin neighborhoods are slated to see their roads completely rebuilt following approval of the $8 million improvement project by Clark County commissioners Tuesday. “These older neighborhoods will benefit greatly from this work and I’m glad that we could get it funded,” said Commissioner Michael Naft, who represents the area. Commissioners approved the project unanimously at its regular meeting on Tuesday and funds for the project are being provided through the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect steals vehicle with 2 children inside, leads North Las Vegas police on pursuit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police say a suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle with two “very young children” inside and then leading police on a pursuit that ended near the I-15 and Charleston Boulevard. It happened just before 8:30 Monday night...
Eater
A Combined Restaurant and Indoor Pickleball Court Is Opening in Henderson
A new three-acre, multi-level property will soon open in Henderson as Chicken N Pickle. The entertainment complex will offer a restaurant, a dog park, and pickleball courts. Lately, it seems the Las Vegas Valley loves pairing food with recreation. The Valley is already home to a couple of arcade bars. There’s also a handful of axe-throwing bars. And a new bar and restaurant, Flights opens this fall, as a place where groups can throw darts while they dine. Chicken N Pickle at the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, will have several air-conditioned pickleball courts when it opens in late 2023.
Fox5 KVVU
Son of Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman accused in North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The son of Nevada Senator Pat Spearman is accused in a shooting Thursday night in North Las Vegas. According to police, Naonche Tamar Osborne, 21, was accused in a shooting that occurred at about 6:43 p.m. Thursday at a residence near the 4100 block of Erinbird.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Fort Apache, Blue Diamond
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting near Fort Apache and Gomer Roads that occurred just after 12:00 Monday afternoon. LVMPD tell FOX5 officers responded to the scene to find a car with four people inside. Nobody inside the vehicle was shot,...
LVMPD: Subjects injured by broken glass after suspect shot at car in SW valley
Las Vegas police are currently investigating a shooting Monday afternoon where a suspect shot at a car in the southwest valley. Two suspects are injured by broken glass
Latest brain-eating amoeba death linked to Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS — A Nevada boy has died from an infection of Naegleria fowleri and was likely exposed while swimming in the largest reservoir in the U.S. Officials from the Southern Nevada Health District believe the boy became infected with the brain-eating amoeba while swimming on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in late September. Officials did not release the boy’s name but said he was a Clark County resident under 18.
