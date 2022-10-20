ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDWN

Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas says her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. State Sen. Pat Spearman spoke to reporters Friday outside the jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne is being held. He’s being held there pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder and other charges. Court records didn’t immediately say if he has an attorney. Spearman says her nephew was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Police say the shooting happened Thursday evening at a home in the city’s northwest. Her campaign chief says she’s not giving up the race for mayor.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
knau.org

Experts: Lake Mead brain-eating amoeba death among few in U.S.

Experts say the death of a Las Vegas-area teenager from a rare brain-eating amoeba that investigators think he was exposed to in warm waters at Lake Mead should prompt caution, not panic. Epidemiologists say the disease sounds scary and is almost always fatal, but the Centers for Disease Control and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
californiaexaminer.net

Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead

After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fight for academic recovery: How Nevada is working to reverse falling student proficiency rates despite minimal funding

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nation’s Report Card was released Monday, revealing the results of a nationwide sample of 4th and 8th grade students who were assessed in mathematics and reading. For Nevada and elsewhere, the data confirms fears of the pandemic’s negative impacts on student learning, showing a steep and historic decline in academic proficiency across the nation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SignalsAZ

Five Laughlin Neighborhoods to See Roads Rebuilt

Five Laughlin neighborhoods are slated to see their roads completely rebuilt following approval of the $8 million improvement project by Clark County commissioners Tuesday. “These older neighborhoods will benefit greatly from this work and I’m glad that we could get it funded,” said Commissioner Michael Naft, who represents the area. Commissioners approved the project unanimously at its regular meeting on Tuesday and funds for the project are being provided through the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Eater

A Combined Restaurant and Indoor Pickleball Court Is Opening in Henderson

A new three-acre, multi-level property will soon open in Henderson as Chicken N Pickle. The entertainment complex will offer a restaurant, a dog park, and pickleball courts. Lately, it seems the Las Vegas Valley loves pairing food with recreation. The Valley is already home to a couple of arcade bars. There’s also a handful of axe-throwing bars. And a new bar and restaurant, Flights opens this fall, as a place where groups can throw darts while they dine. Chicken N Pickle at the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, will have several air-conditioned pickleball courts when it opens in late 2023.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Fort Apache, Blue Diamond

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting near Fort Apache and Gomer Roads that occurred just after 12:00 Monday afternoon. LVMPD tell FOX5 officers responded to the scene to find a car with four people inside. Nobody inside the vehicle was shot,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Latest brain-eating amoeba death linked to Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada boy has died from an infection of Naegleria fowleri and was likely exposed while swimming in the largest reservoir in the U.S. Officials from the Southern Nevada Health District believe the boy became infected with the brain-eating amoeba while swimming on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in late September. Officials did not release the boy’s name but said he was a Clark County resident under 18.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy