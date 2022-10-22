Clemson vs. Syracuse schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming
Clemson vs. Syracuse schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 22
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
What you need to know
No. 14 Syracuse: The surprise in the ACC, if not all college football, this season, the Orange come into Death Valley riding a 6-0 record, the school's best start since 1987, thanks in large part to a defensive unit that ranks top 10 nationally, plus the combo of quarterback Garrett Shrader - top 25 nationally in completion marks, efficiency, points, and yards per attempt - and running back Sean Tucker, who has 6 TDs and over 5 yards per carry.
No. 5 Clemson: This offense has taken the appropriate steps it absolutely had to after last season's debacle, but you still get the feeling this isn't quite up to par with the units Clemson put out in the early playoff era. It's among the nation's best against the run, but there are questions in the secondary. Clemson averaged 36 points a game in its current win streak.
More from College Football HQ from Clemson vs. Syracuse
Clemson vs. Syracuse picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines
Syracuse at Clemson preview, prediction
AP top 25 poll: Vols moving up, USC and Alabama down in Week 8 rankings
College football picks: ESPN computer makes Week 8 predictions
Week 8 college football picks, predictions against the spread
Undefeated college football teams remaining this weekend
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 8
Betting lines, point spreads for college football's top Week 8 games
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- TCU
- UCLA
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Wake Forest
- Syracuse
- Utah
- Penn State
- Kansas State
- Illinois
- Kentucky
- Texas
- Cincinnati
- North Carolina
- NC State
- Mississippi State
- Tulane
Comments / 0