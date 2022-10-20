Abilene Wylie sets sights on District 2-5A DII title with Lubbock High coming to town

LUBBOCK HIGH (2-5, 0-2) AT WYLIE (4-3, 2-0)

7 p.m. Friday ✮ Sandifer Stadium ✮ 101.7 KTJK-FM

What’s riding on the game: Wylie is in the driver’s seat for the District 2-5A Division II title, after beating then-No. 8 Wichita Falls Rider last week in the program's biggest win since making the jump to Class 5A in 2018. It would be Wylie's first district title as a 5A program. Lubbock High, which hasn’t won more than two games in a season since going 4-7 in 2012, needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive. This is the first meeting between the two programs since Wylie became a 5A team, and it might be the first meeting ever. The game will be streamed live at wyliebulldogathletics.com.

Last week: Plainview routed Lubbock High 62-19 in Lubbock. Wylie upset Wichita Falls Rider 39-38 in Wichita Falls.

Scouting Lubbock High: The Westerners have lost four consecutive games, including district games against Amarillo Palo Duro (70-0) and Plainview. They’ve been outscored 196-33 in their past three games. LHS is averaging 265.1 yards (144.1 rushing/121 passing) and 20.3 points per game. It’s giving up 429.6 (224.5 rushing/205 passing) and 43.4 points. Ivan McGwier (58-100-5, 755 yards, 4 TDs) and Kylor Petrowski (22-44-3, 272, 2 TDs) have both been playing QB. Keith Ramirez (55-355, 7 TDs) is the leading rusher, and Harley Rojas (20-278) is the leading receiver.

Bulldogs update: Wylie is averaging a league-best 508.7 yards (220.4 rushing/288.2 passing) and 39.3 points per game. The Bulldogs are giving up 416.4 yards (222.2 rushing/194.1 passing) and 32.6 points. QB K.J. Long (120-171-4, 2,018 yards, 21 TDs) is the district’s top passer, while Braden Regala (51-885, 7 TDs) and Harrison Heighten (24-521, 7 TDs) are Nos. 1 and 3 in receiving yardage. Landy Carlton (121-650, 4 TDs) is second in the district in rushing.

What the Bulldogs need to do to win: Wylie needs to avoid a letdown after last week’s big win and continue to keep the foot on the gas. The Bulldogs need to avoid turnovers, protect the ball and put the Westerners away early.

Joey D. Richards’ prediction: Wylie 69, Lubbock High 14

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene Wylie sets sights on District 2-5A DII title with Lubbock High coming to town