Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Genuine Parts Company And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF), Corning Incorporated (GLW) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Sensus Healthcare And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Sensus Healthcare (SRTS), Tetra Technologies (TTI), Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Cenovus Energy Stock Bullish Momentum With A 27% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) jumped by a staggering 27.21% in 21 sessions from $14.85 to $18.89 at 20:51 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 2.19% to $14,144.05, following the last session’s upward trend. Cenovus Energy’s...
via.news
CarMax Stock Drops By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) slid by a staggering 30.36% in 21 sessions from $79.97 to $55.69 at 20:53 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 2.19% to $14,144.05, following the last session’s upward trend. CarMax’s last close...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
via.news
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Stock Went Up By Over 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) rose by a staggering 29.61% in 21 sessions from $45.25 to $58.65 at 20:50 EST on Sunday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 2.19% to $14,144.05, following the last session’s upward trend.
Yum China Confirms Primary Listing On HKEX
Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC announced the effectiveness of the company's voluntary conversion of its secondary listing status to a primary listing status on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX). Yum China is now a dual-primary-listed company on the HKEX in Hong Kong and...
via.news
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund, Babson Capital Participation Investors, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD), Babson Capital Participation Investors (MPV), Vodafone (VOD) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) 11.68 0.09% 8.22% 2022-10-18 03:23:16. 2...
Benzinga
Investor Sentiment Improves Ahead Of Earnings Results
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in the investor sentiment. Markets monitored earnings reports from several companies. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. VZ dropped 4.5% on Friday after the company reported Q3 earnings results. American Express Company AXP shares also settled lower after posting Q3 earnings.
via.news
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF), Eaton Vance Tax (ETO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 11.11 -1.86% 10.8% 2022-10-08 18:07:10. 2 Dreyfus...
via.news
Biogen Stock Bullish By 36% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) rose by a staggering 36.71% in 21 sessions from $195.75 at 2022-09-26, to $267.61 at 16:27 EST on Friday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.31% to $10,859.72, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Marathon Oil Stock Over 36% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) rose by a staggering 36% in 21 sessions from $21.39 to $29.09 at 15:51 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 1.75% to $14,082.23, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Marathon Oil’s...
Why Soluna Holdings Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 38 Stocks Moving Premarket
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC rose 70.8% to $0.41 in pre-market trading. Syncona disclosed that it will acquire Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. ASAP, Inc. WTRH shares rose 30.6% to $0.1846 in pre-market trading. ASAP.com recently launched home & office delivery in New York City. Sientra, Inc. SIEN shares rose 19.7%...
via.news
Freeport Stock Was 10.11% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Freeport (FCX) rising 10.11% to $32.06 on Friday while NYSE jumped 2.19% to $14,144.05. Freeport’s last close was $29.12, 43.99% below its 52-week high of $51.99. About Freeport. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is involved in mining mineral properties in North America and...
via.news
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust, Omega Healthcare Investors, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU), Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), SunCoke Energy (SXC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU) 0.05 0.84% 9.51% 2022-10-05 23:48:14. 2...
via.news
Aware, Inc. Stock Was Up By 11.02% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aware, Inc. (AWRE) rising 11.02% to $1.97 on Friday while NASDAQ jumped 2.31% to $10,859.72. Aware, Inc.’s last close was $1.77, 56.83% below its 52-week high of $4.10. About Aware, Inc. Aware, Inc. offers biometrics solutions and products in the...
via.news
DraftKings Stock Is 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 23:26 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 2.31% to $10,859.72, following the last session’s upward trend. DraftKings’s last close was $13.21,...
via.news
Schlumberger Stock Was 10.36% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Schlumberger (SLB) jumping 10.36% to $50.42 on Friday while NYSE rose 2.19% to $14,144.05. Schlumberger’s last close was $45.69, 8.31% below its 52-week high of $49.83. About Schlumberger. Schlumberger Limited is a global provider of technology to the energy sector....
via.news
Boston Beer Company Stock Impressive Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Boston Beer Company (SAM) rising 19.22% to $400.77 on Friday while NYSE jumped 2.19% to $14,144.05. Boston Beer Company’s last close was $336.16, 39.61% below its 52-week high of $556.68. About Boston Beer Company. Boston Beer Company, Inc. is a...
via.news
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Was Up By 16.17% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pacific Biosciences of California rising 16.17% to $7.76 on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ rose 2.31% to $10,859.72, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
Comments / 0