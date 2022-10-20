Read full article on original website
Wet, windy weather returns across western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — Many people — and lawns — have embraced the return of rain. The atmospheric pattern has finally shifted gears, allowing a succession of storms to bring much-needed moisture back to western Washington this week. Interludes of sun will be interrupted by passing showers Monday....
Gas prices drop for 2nd straight week in Seattle, Washington state, nationally
SEATTLE — Gas prices dropped 18.7 cents per gallon over the past week in Seattle, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 775 stations in the city. The average price for gas in the emerald city now stands at $5.19 a gallon, which is 30.7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.19 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Western Washington's poor air quality stifles learning in some classrooms
SEATTLE, Wash. — If COVID-19 didn't already prove how much our schools need clean air -- the smoky skies and extreme heat this fall in western Washington certainly did. More and more teachers, students and school districts are experiencing this problem, but what's the solution?. This is not a...
Washington reaches $10.5M settlement over Tyson Foods' price-fixing
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday that Tyson Foods will pay $10.5 million over their price-fixing on chicken products. According to Ferguson's office, the conspiracy affected an estimated 90% of Washingtonians. The AG's office asserts that Tyson Foods and 18 other chicken producers have been driving up the price of chicken since at least 2008, causing consumers to overpay by millions.
