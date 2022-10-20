ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Evans pork sausage recalled after blue rubber found inside

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There may be rubber in your Bob Evans pork sausage. About 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products was recalled Monday because it could be contaminated with thin, blue rubber, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Baby formula recall: Baby formula recalled...
MICHIGAN STATE
Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $625 million

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Millions of dollars could be won by a lucky lottery player after Monday night's Powerball jackpot. Lottery players have the chance to win $625 million, or $300 million if the cash option is taken, according to Michigan Lottery. West Michigan lottery: Kalamazoo County man wins over...
MICHIGAN STATE
Oxford parents advocating for change

OXFORD, Mich. — Oxford community members are looking to start a new law after the announcement Friday on Ethan Crumbley to plead guilty to his charges. Lori Borurgeau is a part of the group "Change4Oxford," a non-profit group that started after the tragic events of November 30, 2021. "My...
MICHIGAN STATE
Accused Oxford school shooter says he gave his dad money to purchase gun in court

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The accused Oxford shooter admitted in court Monday morning that he gave his father money to purchase a gun for him. On Monday, Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to all 24 charges against him regarding the Oxford High School shooting. During the hearing, Crumbley admitted in court...
Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in St. Joseph County

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 13-year-old Fawn River Township teen was airlifted to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car in St. Joseph County. The crash happened in the area of Fawn River Road and Big Hill Road when a 16-year-old Sturgis teen hit the 13-year-old in the road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at Ascension Genesys Hospital

GRAND BLANC, MI – According to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drug overdoses in the U.S. were deadlier than ever in 2021. To help turn the tide on this epidemic, Ascension Genesys Hospital is joining the Genesee County Sheriff and United Community Addiction Network (UCAN) to host a prescription medication take-back day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
GRAND BLANC, MI

