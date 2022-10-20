GRAND BLANC, MI – According to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drug overdoses in the U.S. were deadlier than ever in 2021. To help turn the tide on this epidemic, Ascension Genesys Hospital is joining the Genesee County Sheriff and United Community Addiction Network (UCAN) to host a prescription medication take-back day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

