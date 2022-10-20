Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Star Possibly Reverting To Previous Character
Welcome back? There have been a lot of changes in WWE over the last few months, including several wrestlers changing gimmicks or characters. Some of them have become new versions while others have reverted more towards what they have done in the past. That might be the case with another star and it is something that fans have been wanting for a long time now.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Huge Title Match Takes Place After SmackDown
That’s how you wrap it up. A lot of different things take place at any given WWE television taping. You can get some huge matches and special appearances, but there are some people who just are not going to be able to make the broadcast. Most of the time WWE will add in something else after the show to sweeten the pot a bit and this week was no exception either.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Character Reveal and New Match Announced for WWE NXT on Tuesday
A new match and a character reveal have been added to the line-up for Tuesday’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will be back on NXT this coming week to take on Lash Legend. Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday night,...
bodyslam.net
WWE Sources Believe CM Punk Could Return Under The Right Circumstances
WWE sources believe that while Vince McMahon would not have signed Punk, things are different under the WWE regime. Earlier today the latest reports on CM Punk’s status with AEW is that he was on the way out of the promotion, with AEW looking at options regarding buying out the straight edge superstars contract.
PWMania
Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
The 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, will air live tonight. Tonight at 7:30pm ET, McKenzie Mitchell, Sam Roberts, and David LaGreca will host the Kickoff pre-show. The main show will then start at 8pm ET, with PWMania.com’s live coverage beginning with the Kickoff.
bodyslam.net
STARDOM Korakuen Hall Results (10/22/22)
STARDOM was back in Korakuen Hall to kick off a major weekend doubleheader as the IWGP Women’s Championship Tournament began. You can read the full results below. Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima & Ruaka) def. STARS (Hanan & Momo Kohgo) Donna del Mondo (Maika & Thekla) def. Oedo Tai (Starlight...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Star PCO Signs New Contract
Canadian Sports Journalist, Pat Laprade, shared the news via a Tweet on social media. “Good news for one of the Quebec wrestlers who represents us on the international scene. Indeed, I had confirmation that the PCO wrestler has signed a new agreement with Impact Wrestling. The agreement will link PCO,...
bodyslam.net
Lana Calls Triple H A Genius For His “Incredible” Storytelling
Lana is a major fan of Triple H’s storytelling chops. Lana recently appeared on “In The Kliq” podcast. Lana called Triple H a “genius” during the interview for his ability to tell stories. I’m open to everything in life. If I put my dreams in...
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
bodyslam.net
Spoilers For Tonight’s SmackDown Including Match Order, Backstage Notes And More
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is looking like a stacked affair once again. Loaded with high profile matchups and appearances from the likes of Logan Paul and more, tonight is set to be a dramatic show as we get closer and closer to WWE Crown Jewel at the beginning of next month.
bodyslam.net
NWA USA Results (10/22/22)
Season 4, Episode 7 of NWA USA was held on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The full show would air on their Youtube channel. You can see the results, as well as the full episode link below. Non-Title: La Rebellion w/Damian 666 def. The Dirty Sexy Boys (JTG & Dirty Dango)
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling
Former WWE star Konnor appeared at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Many of you may recall him as half of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit as Big Kon. According to PWInsider, he will join the Violent By Design...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have five matches confirmed for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 card below:. WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns vs. Logan...
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus Wrestling Member Of The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" is already promising plenty, with Logan Paul scheduled to appear, as well as Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY putting their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line. And even though WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque can't be there tonight due to testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, fans can expect even more action. This afternoon, WWE announced via Twitter that Sheamus will be taking on a member of The Bloodline.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette’s Mind Is Valuable To AEW
Tony Khan is happy to have Renee Paquette on board with All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE interviewer recently signed with AEW as an on air personality. While speaking to Sports Illustrated, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Renee Paquette working in AEW. Khan made it clear he is ecstatic working with her.
bodyslam.net
Dark Order’s 10 Compliments Chris Jericho On His Willingness To Help Younger Talent Improve
Preston Vance is happy to have Chris Jericho helping younger talent in AEW improve. While his on screen character is one of infamy, Jericho has been reported to have been one of three locker room leader to step up in the wake of The Elite’s suspension for their part in the All Out Brawl.
bodyslam.net
AEW Films Wembley Stadium Promo, Nyla Rose Causes Issues
AEW have filmed a promo at London’s Wembley Stadium and due to Nyla Rose, issues were had. For those unaware, Wembley Stadium is the largest stadium in Great Britain and AEW recorded a promo for the British TV network “ITV” on Friday in Jacksonville. Tony Khan would share the news on Twitter, lamenting that Nyla Rose currently possessing the real TBS Championship caused issues.
bodyslam.net
NWA Announces Change to Hard Times In New Orleans Women’s Title Match
The National Wrestling Alliance took to their social media Twitter account to announce that Chelsea Green has been added to the Women’s Title match at their next Pay Per View – Hard Times – in New Orleans, Louisiana after cashing in her opportunity. Prior to Chelsea cashing...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Las Vegas (Taped On 10/21/22)
IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 21 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vega, Nevada. Matches and segments will air on future episodes of IMPACT. You can read the full spoilers for the tapings below. – X Division Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Black Taurus def....
bodyslam.net
DAZN Announces Partnership With PFL For International Markets
We’ve seen the PFL on ESPN+ in the United States, but now the PFL is going international. It was announced by the PFL that DAZN will become the exclusive home of PFL global events in 53 international markets, including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain. The partnership will officially begin in 2023. DAZN announced the big partnership with an official hype video, which you can see below.
