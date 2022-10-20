Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Damp Tuesday on tap for Maine, tropical downpours expected Wednesday
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Another damp day is in store for Tuesday, with drizzle and low clouds through the day. A tropical disturbance will move into Maine on Wednesday, bringing a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms for the afternoon. Much nicer weather returns by Thursday. Tuesday will be drizzly, misty and...
WPFO
'Drive for Kids' golf tournament aims to bring celebrities, fun to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There's an exciting new golf tournament coming to Maine next summer that will consist of great golf, celebrity stars and a whole lot of fun. Maine sports legend and longtime NESN host Tom Caron made the trek north to tee up Monday's big announcement. "You know we...
WPFO
Tropical feel to start the week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Warm and wet weather will be with us to start off the week, with rain chances through Wednesday. Much drier weather returns as we end the week. A weak and slow moving coastal system will keep our weather unsettled through Wednesday. Monday will feature showers and drizzle through...
WPFO
Remains of Maine WWII veteran identified, on his way home
(WGME) - The remains of a Maine man killed during World War II have recently been identified. Now, he's on his way home. Army Air Forces Sgt. Zelwood Gravlin of New Vineyard was finally accounted for in July. The Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency announced this earlier this week. Sgt. Gravlin's...
WPFO
Gov. Mills, former Gov. LePage square off on economy, education, lobster in CBS13 debate
PORTLAND (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage sparred in the CBS13/FOX23 and Bangor Daily News gubernatorial debate Monday night. Tuesday will be two weeks until Election Day, but Monday night was a chance for the candidates to make one more plea to Maine voters. While...
WPFO
Nation's Report Card shows declines in reading, math scores in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)—Results from a national assessment of hundreds of thousands of students shows math and reading scores have declined in a majority of states. The report comes from the National Assessment of Education Progress, also known as The Nation’s Report Card. More than 400,000 students nationwide took the...
WPFO
More than 150,000 absentee ballots requested in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – More than 150,000 absentee ballots have been requested in Maine. Democrats have come close to tripling the number of ballot requests than those from Republicans. More than 82,000 Democrats have requested an absentee ballot and just under 30,000 Republicans have as well. For more information on...
WPFO
Governor previews policies to protect abortion, gender-affirming care in Washington state
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and state Democratic legislators met Friday to preview policies in the upcoming 2023 Legislative Session meant to protect reproductive rights and gender-affirming care in the state. Rep. Sharon Shewmake previewed a policy that will provide protections for patients and providers if any...
WPFO
Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate
It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
Comments / 0