North Carolina State

Damp Tuesday on tap for Maine, tropical downpours expected Wednesday

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Another damp day is in store for Tuesday, with drizzle and low clouds through the day. A tropical disturbance will move into Maine on Wednesday, bringing a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms for the afternoon. Much nicer weather returns by Thursday. Tuesday will be drizzly, misty and...
Tropical feel to start the week in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Warm and wet weather will be with us to start off the week, with rain chances through Wednesday. Much drier weather returns as we end the week. A weak and slow moving coastal system will keep our weather unsettled through Wednesday. Monday will feature showers and drizzle through...
Remains of Maine WWII veteran identified, on his way home

(WGME) - The remains of a Maine man killed during World War II have recently been identified. Now, he's on his way home. Army Air Forces Sgt. Zelwood Gravlin of New Vineyard was finally accounted for in July. The Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency announced this earlier this week. Sgt. Gravlin's...
Nation's Report Card shows declines in reading, math scores in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)—Results from a national assessment of hundreds of thousands of students shows math and reading scores have declined in a majority of states. The report comes from the National Assessment of Education Progress, also known as The Nation’s Report Card. More than 400,000 students nationwide took the...
More than 150,000 absentee ballots requested in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – More than 150,000 absentee ballots have been requested in Maine. Democrats have come close to tripling the number of ballot requests than those from Republicans. More than 82,000 Democrats have requested an absentee ballot and just under 30,000 Republicans have as well. For more information on...
Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate

It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
MAINE STATE

