Comments / 102

Shawn Webb
4d ago

anybody ever think taxation without representation I think it's time American taxpayers have more to say with what these corrupt politicians do with our tax dollars don't give them free reign anymore cuz half of it's going into their own bank accounts

Reply(12)
101
vote red for the win
4d ago

Executive orders need to end after being abused by bidum. Congress makes law, Congress writes the budget. Bidum is giving Putin a run for his money on dictator powers.

Reply(4)
97
Keta
4d ago

I'm no lawyer for sure, but common sense says that taxpayers have standing because taxpayers pay for everything in the federal government. Their letter is in error about the costs of the student debt cancellation - estimates place the cost of the debt cancellation at a minimum of 400 Billion u.s. $.

Reply(4)
39
