U.S. stock futures slipped on Tuesday morning ahead of corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were down 0.2% while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked lower by 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell by 0.1% in premarket trading.
GM sidesteps economic headwinds; Q3 profit jumps nearly 37%
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled largely by a 24% sales increase in the U.S., by far GM’s most profitable market. The company said it is seeing improved supplies of computer chips, allowing it to build more vehicles and increase inventory on dealer lots. It’s also selling more expensive pickup trucks and large SUVs. That boosted revenue for the quarter by 56% to a record $41.89 billion, though that’s still short of the $42.1 billion that Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by FactSet. More than 80% of GM’s revenue came from North America.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Booming production brings drop in natural gas prices
Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.
