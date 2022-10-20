ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bodyslam.net

Lana Calls Triple H A Genius For His “Incredible” Storytelling

Lana is a major fan of Triple H’s storytelling chops. Lana recently appeared on “In The Kliq” podcast. Lana called Triple H a “genius” during the interview for his ability to tell stories. I’m open to everything in life. If I put my dreams in...
bodyslam.net

Brett Lauderdale Comments On GCW/WWE Relationship, Announcement Coming Saturday

Joey Janela, active competitor in GCW, has been promoting WWE’s Raw on his social media in recent weeks while GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has also tweeted about WWE, saying that he wants to use guys like Omos in GCW. Lauderdale has joked about his friendship with Stephanie McMahon since the two took a photo together at WrestleMania weekend. Now, Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer that there is “something going on” with a GCW and WWE relationship. Lauderdale spoke with fightful and gave comments regarding a potential GCW and WWE relationship.
bodyslam.net

Kurt Angle Names The Best Moment Of His Career

And its not winning the WWE Championship. Kurt Angle has had many moments throughout his storied professional wrestling career. While speaking during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that nothing tops when he came out in a milk truck and sprayed down the ring full of wrestlers including Steve Austin, with milk on WWE Raw.
bodyslam.net

Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette’s Mind Is Valuable To AEW

Tony Khan is happy to have Renee Paquette on board with All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE interviewer recently signed with AEW as an on air personality. While speaking to Sports Illustrated, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Renee Paquette working in AEW. Khan made it clear he is ecstatic working with her.
bodyslam.net

Brett Lauderdale Believes Jon Moxley Will Return To GCW

According to Brett, the run of former GCW World Champion is not done in GCW. Due to his new contract extension, Moxley can no longer compete in GCW, where he was previously the GCW World Champion. While speaking to The Business of the Business, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale made it clear that he believes Jon Moxley will return to the company.
bodyslam.net

Kurt Angle Calls CM Punk’s All Out Behavior “Inexcusable”

Kurt Angle was not a fan of CM Punk’s behavior back at AEW All Out. Speaking on a Q&A episode of “The Kurt Angle Show,” Kurt Angle talked about CM Punk’s actions during the AEW All Out media scrum and commented on his inexcusable behavior. Vince...
bodyslam.net

Shawn Michaels Doesn’t See NXT Doing A Lot Of Cinematic Matches Going Forward

Despite the reaction to Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre’s attempt at a cinematic match, it doesn’t look like they will become common place in NXT. Mandy Rose vs Alba Fyre was a match of two halves, with the first part of the match taking place inside a haunted house before returning to the NXT arena for the culmination of the match.
bodyslam.net

Liv Morgan And Lana Both Vied For Table Storyline With Nia Jax

It looks like it was both Liv Morgan and Lana’s intention to be involved in the same storyline. Lana was interviewed by Fightful Select recently and have provided some early notes on her interview. One of the topics covered in the interview was Lana’s storyline with Nia Jax at the end of 2020, running into 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy