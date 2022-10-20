Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
bodyslam.net
Lana Calls Triple H A Genius For His “Incredible” Storytelling
Lana is a major fan of Triple H’s storytelling chops. Lana recently appeared on “In The Kliq” podcast. Lana called Triple H a “genius” during the interview for his ability to tell stories. I’m open to everything in life. If I put my dreams in...
bodyslam.net
Brett Lauderdale Comments On GCW/WWE Relationship, Announcement Coming Saturday
Joey Janela, active competitor in GCW, has been promoting WWE’s Raw on his social media in recent weeks while GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has also tweeted about WWE, saying that he wants to use guys like Omos in GCW. Lauderdale has joked about his friendship with Stephanie McMahon since the two took a photo together at WrestleMania weekend. Now, Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer that there is “something going on” with a GCW and WWE relationship. Lauderdale spoke with fightful and gave comments regarding a potential GCW and WWE relationship.
bodyslam.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Talent Sam Beale Talks Putting Pressure On Himself During His Run With the Company
Sam Beale joined IMPACT Wrestling 2021, appearing semi-regularly on television throughout the year. Speaking on the 3 Count podcast, Beale discussed the pressure of being on IMPACT television. “Every single time I worked TV, you always feel the pressure. Feeling the eyes on you, everybody is watching you, you’re the...
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Names The Best Moment Of His Career
And its not winning the WWE Championship. Kurt Angle has had many moments throughout his storied professional wrestling career. While speaking during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that nothing tops when he came out in a milk truck and sprayed down the ring full of wrestlers including Steve Austin, with milk on WWE Raw.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette’s Mind Is Valuable To AEW
Tony Khan is happy to have Renee Paquette on board with All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE interviewer recently signed with AEW as an on air personality. While speaking to Sports Illustrated, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Renee Paquette working in AEW. Khan made it clear he is ecstatic working with her.
bodyslam.net
Dark Order’s 10 Compliments Chris Jericho On His Willingness To Help Younger Talent Improve
Preston Vance is happy to have Chris Jericho helping younger talent in AEW improve. While his on screen character is one of infamy, Jericho has been reported to have been one of three locker room leader to step up in the wake of The Elite’s suspension for their part in the All Out Brawl.
bodyslam.net
Brett Lauderdale Believes Jon Moxley Will Return To GCW
According to Brett, the run of former GCW World Champion is not done in GCW. Due to his new contract extension, Moxley can no longer compete in GCW, where he was previously the GCW World Champion. While speaking to The Business of the Business, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale made it clear that he believes Jon Moxley will return to the company.
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Calls CM Punk’s All Out Behavior “Inexcusable”
Kurt Angle was not a fan of CM Punk’s behavior back at AEW All Out. Speaking on a Q&A episode of “The Kurt Angle Show,” Kurt Angle talked about CM Punk’s actions during the AEW All Out media scrum and commented on his inexcusable behavior. Vince...
bodyslam.net
Shawn Michaels Doesn’t See NXT Doing A Lot Of Cinematic Matches Going Forward
Despite the reaction to Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre’s attempt at a cinematic match, it doesn’t look like they will become common place in NXT. Mandy Rose vs Alba Fyre was a match of two halves, with the first part of the match taking place inside a haunted house before returning to the NXT arena for the culmination of the match.
bodyslam.net
Liv Morgan And Lana Both Vied For Table Storyline With Nia Jax
It looks like it was both Liv Morgan and Lana’s intention to be involved in the same storyline. Lana was interviewed by Fightful Select recently and have provided some early notes on her interview. One of the topics covered in the interview was Lana’s storyline with Nia Jax at the end of 2020, running into 2021.
