North Carolina State

Nevada SPCA seeking forever home for Pepper and Potts

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pepper and Potts are a bonded couple on the older side, but they have plenty of years ahead of them. Lori Heeren with the Nevada SPCA joined us with the two sweet pups who are looking for their new forever home!
Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada celebrates Make a Difference Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Volunteers with Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada spent some time fixing up homes around the valley for Make a Difference Day. It's an annual day to encourage volunteers to make positive change in their own communities. The group helped improve the homes and lives of low-income...
Breaking down Nevada Ballot Question 2: Nevada Minimum Wage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevadans will be voting on three ballot questions in the 2022 midterms that would amend the state constitution. Ballot question two is a minimum wage amendment that would make $12 an hour the baseline pay for all workers in the Silver State. Under current law, Nevada's minimum wage is already increasing 75 cents a year through 2024, when it will hit $12.
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Ella

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Like most 3-year-olds, Ella likes everything Disney, including the shows, movies and characters, especially Mickey Mouse. Other things that make her happy are stuffed animals, Cookie Monster, drawing, and riding bikes and scooters. Diagnosed with cancer, she has now finished chemotherapy and takes only antibiotics...
Nevada Police Union endorses Joe Lombardo for governor

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — After more than 95% of its members recently voted 'no confidence' in Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Police Union is endorsing Joe Lombardo for governor. NPU is the largest state police union in Nevada and is made up of highway patrol, parole and probation, fire...
