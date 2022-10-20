Joey Janela, active competitor in GCW, has been promoting WWE’s Raw on his social media in recent weeks while GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has also tweeted about WWE, saying that he wants to use guys like Omos in GCW. Lauderdale has joked about his friendship with Stephanie McMahon since the two took a photo together at WrestleMania weekend. Now, Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer that there is “something going on” with a GCW and WWE relationship. Lauderdale spoke with fightful and gave comments regarding a potential GCW and WWE relationship.

