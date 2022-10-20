Read full article on original website
Former IMPACT Wrestling Talent Sam Beale Talks Putting Pressure On Himself During His Run With the Company
Sam Beale joined IMPACT Wrestling 2021, appearing semi-regularly on television throughout the year. Speaking on the 3 Count podcast, Beale discussed the pressure of being on IMPACT television. “Every single time I worked TV, you always feel the pressure. Feeling the eyes on you, everybody is watching you, you’re the...
Preliminary Viewership Up For This Week’s SmackDown
The preliminary numbers are in for SmackDown’s ratings. With advertised appearances from Bray Wyatt, Logan Paul and Damage CTRL, this week’s SmackDown was a stacked affair. SpoilerTV reports WWE SmackDown averaged 2.163 million viewers in the preliminary numbers for October 21. The first hour drew 2.266 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.060 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
New Name Signed To AEW Over The Summer Who Has Yet To Have An All Elite Graphic
It looks like Ariya Diavari is All Elite. Willow Nightingale finally got her All Elite graphic on this week’s AEW Rampage after defeating Leila Grey. Willow has consistently been on AEW TV for quite some time now, appearing to be working without a fulltime deal. With her signing, Fightful...
Spoilers For Tonight’s SmackDown Including Match Order, Backstage Notes And More
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is looking like a stacked affair once again. Loaded with high profile matchups and appearances from the likes of Logan Paul and more, tonight is set to be a dramatic show as we get closer and closer to WWE Crown Jewel at the beginning of next month.
IMPACT Wrestling Star PCO Signs New Contract
Canadian Sports Journalist, Pat Laprade, shared the news via a Tweet on social media. “Good news for one of the Quebec wrestlers who represents us on the international scene. Indeed, I had confirmation that the PCO wrestler has signed a new agreement with Impact Wrestling. The agreement will link PCO,...
Brett Lauderdale Comments On GCW/WWE Relationship, Announcement Coming Saturday
Joey Janela, active competitor in GCW, has been promoting WWE’s Raw on his social media in recent weeks while GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has also tweeted about WWE, saying that he wants to use guys like Omos in GCW. Lauderdale has joked about his friendship with Stephanie McMahon since the two took a photo together at WrestleMania weekend. Now, Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer that there is “something going on” with a GCW and WWE relationship. Lauderdale spoke with fightful and gave comments regarding a potential GCW and WWE relationship.
WWE Network To Air On Disney+ In The Philippines
WWE content will air on Disney+ in The Philippines going forward. Similarly to how the network airs on Peacock in the US, Disney+ will be the port of access for any WWE fans in The Philippines going forward. Fightful Select shared more details on the matter earlier today. Disney+ has...
Lana Calls Triple H A Genius For His “Incredible” Storytelling
Lana is a major fan of Triple H’s storytelling chops. Lana recently appeared on “In The Kliq” podcast. Lana called Triple H a “genius” during the interview for his ability to tell stories. I’m open to everything in life. If I put my dreams in...
Kurt Angle Names The Best Moment Of His Career
And its not winning the WWE Championship. Kurt Angle has had many moments throughout his storied professional wrestling career. While speaking during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that nothing tops when he came out in a milk truck and sprayed down the ring full of wrestlers including Steve Austin, with milk on WWE Raw.
Dark Order’s 10 Compliments Chris Jericho On His Willingness To Help Younger Talent Improve
Preston Vance is happy to have Chris Jericho helping younger talent in AEW improve. While his on screen character is one of infamy, Jericho has been reported to have been one of three locker room leader to step up in the wake of The Elite’s suspension for their part in the All Out Brawl.
Kurt Angle Further Discusses 10 Match Offer Made By AEW
Kurt Angle reveals what it would have taken for him to become All Elite. In the past, Angle has referenced a deal on the table from AEW that would cover a ten match distance. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed that he wanted a total of 3 million dollars, spread out in 300,000 dollar payments per match.
AEW Films Wembley Stadium Promo, Nyla Rose Causes Issues
AEW have filmed a promo at London’s Wembley Stadium and due to Nyla Rose, issues were had. For those unaware, Wembley Stadium is the largest stadium in Great Britain and AEW recorded a promo for the British TV network “ITV” on Friday in Jacksonville. Tony Khan would share the news on Twitter, lamenting that Nyla Rose currently possessing the real TBS Championship caused issues.
STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 1 Results (10/23/22)
STARDOM kicked off their 12th Goddess of Stardom Tag League tournament Sunday as they held seven tournament matches. Full results for the show can be found below. Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani & Hina) def. Hazuki & Fuwa-chan. Red Goddess Block: We Love Tokyo Sports (Saki Kashima & Fukigen Death)...
Brett Lauderdale Believes Jon Moxley Will Return To GCW
According to Brett, the run of former GCW World Champion is not done in GCW. Due to his new contract extension, Moxley can no longer compete in GCW, where he was previously the GCW World Champion. While speaking to The Business of the Business, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale made it clear that he believes Jon Moxley will return to the company.
Kurt Angle Provides A Health Update After Double Knee Surgery
Kurt Angle provides a fresh health update on how his rehab is going after double knee surgery. While speaking on “The Kurt Angle Show”, Kurt Angle revealed that he got taller after getting surgery. “I’m getting there, I have some good days and bad days but for the...
NWA Announces Change to Hard Times In New Orleans Women’s Title Match
The National Wrestling Alliance took to their social media Twitter account to announce that Chelsea Green has been added to the Women’s Title match at their next Pay Per View – Hard Times – in New Orleans, Louisiana after cashing in her opportunity. Prior to Chelsea cashing...
Apollo Crews Says Going Back To NXT Has Reignited His Passion For Wrestling
Apollo Crews has had an up and down WWE career so far, but his passion has been recently reignited. Crews who started off in NXT, had a lackluster run on the main roster. Although he would hold the US and Intercontinental Championships, other than that Crews’ run on the main roster was largely forgettable.
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Full Results
WWE held their Halloween Havoc premium live event for the NXT brand on October 22nd. You can read the full results for the show below. – NXT North American Championship – Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) vs. Wes Lee vs. Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) vs. Nathan Frazier. Winner: Wes Lee.
Wrestling Open Turn The Page Results (10/22/22)
Beyond Wrestling held its Turn The Page event on October 22 from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event aired on IWTV. The full results for the show can be found below. – Spotlight Match: Andy Brown def. Nolo Kitano. – Marcus Mathers def. Dan Barry. – Bryce...
GCW Drop Dead Results (10/22/22)
Game Changer Wrestling held its Drop Dead event on October 22 from Harpo’s Theatre in Detroit, MI. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results for the show can be found below. – Nick Wayne def. Gringo Loco, ASF and Komander. – Jonathan Gresham def. YAMATO. – BUSSY (Allie...
