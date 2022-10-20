ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Louisiana grandmother launches GoFundMe for slain babies’ funeral expenses

By Jaclyn Tripp
 4 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The grandmother of the two young children who were killed in an apparent murder-suicide launched a crowdsourcing campaign to raise money to bury them.

Brandy Marter-Moreno is asking for the community’s help to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.

The children were abducted from the Huntington Mobile Home Park on Klug Pines Rd. around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Lillian Marter was found dead in Bill Cockerell Park; Ronnie Marter was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said the kidnapper shot both children before turning the gun on himself.

More than 140 donors have helped to raise more than half of Moreno’s $20k GoFundMe campaign goal.

Brandy Marter-Moreno, the children’s grandmother, started the fundraiser yesterday.

Something Serious
3d ago

This world makes me sick R.I.P little angels @ least y'all away from this WICKED WORLD and in heaven with the other angels 🙏🏾😭🕊️😇

Juan Crain
4d ago

So very sad what these children had to see & go through. R.I.P. little angels. 🙏🙏😇😇

