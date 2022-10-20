Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
New spice company on Maui donates to nonprofit in support of Hawaiian immersion
A $1,250 donation was presented by the Paia Spice Company to Nā Leo Kākoʻo O Maui on Friday, as part of a long-term commitment to give back to the Hawaiian culture. “When we formed the company just a little over a year ago, we wanted some way to give back to the culture”, said Brad Beck, owner of Paia Spice Company. “I went to my good friend Isaac De la Nux and asked him how we could accomplish this.”
mauinow.com
Free workshop on volunteerism offered for Maui nonprofits, Nov. 3
Nonprofit leaders can learn how to build trust among volunteers while increasing retention and recognition of their work during an in-person workshop and networking opportunity sponsored by the Maui County Department of Housing & Human Concerns. Facilitator/Trainer Diane Parnes will lead the workshop set for 9 a.m. to noon Thursday,...
mauinow.com
Ask the Candidates: Maui mayoral candidates on overtourism, cost of living, affordable housing, public safety and water
The race for Maui’s top executive job comes down to incumbent Michael Victorino, and challenger Richard Bissen. The two garnered the most votes in the Primary Election and now face off in the General Election, with the top vote getter to lead the County of Maui for the next four years as mayor.
mauinow.com
Mālama Maui Nui celebrates 7 years of Go Green Recycling with final event
Mālama Maui Nui and volunteers celebrated seven years of recycling with the organizaiton’s final Go Green Recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event was launched in 2015 to provide a stopgap measure in reducing illegal dumping in West Maui, bringing awareness to the need for permanent infrastructure to collect hazardous and bulky materials and formalized such a commitment in the West Maui Community Plan.
mauinow.com
Maui Council passes bill to end hotel moratorium, but cap transient vacation rentals
In a long and at times heated meeting that ended at 8:38 p.m. Friday, the Maui County Council passed Bill 159 that would end the temporary hotel moratorium, prohibit camper van usage as tourist lodging and continue the cap on transient vacation rentals. The bill amends the existing comprehensive zoning...
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 23, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 23, 2022. May they rest in peace. Olivia Marie Taufa Talakai (Tuita), 56, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away in Maui Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 11, 2022. She was born in Petani, Eua, Tonga on May 22, 1966, where she resided until 1988.
mauinow.com
Volunteers from American Savings Bank give back on National Make a Difference Day
American Savings Bank teammates on four islands came together on Saturday, Oct. 22, which was National Make a Difference Day, to bring impact to the community by participating in the bank’s annual Statewide Seeds of Service volunteer day. “Community is at the core of everything we do and we...
mauinow.com
Report: Maui hotels lead state in Revenue Per Available Room and Average Daily Rate
Maui County hotels led the counties in September, achieving revenue per available room of $350 (+21.3% vs. 2021, +51.7% vs. 2019), and an average daily rate of $536 (+10.1% vs. 2021, +69.6% vs. 2019). Occupancy at Maui County hotels was 65.4%, up +6 percentage points vs. 2021, and down -7.7 percentage points vs. 2019.
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center honored for service: 3,000 birds and a lifetime of dedication
The Hawai‘i Wildlife Center was honored on Friday with an award from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources for its 10 years of service and dedication to care of native birds and wildlife. DLNR Chair Suzanne Case, presented HWC with a DLNR & YOU Citizen Conservationist Award...
mauinow.com
Maui Senior Fair set for Oct. 29 at War memorial Gym
Health screenings, including for vision and blood pressure; entertainment headlined by George Kahumoku Jr.; and Maui Fair-like fare of cascaron, pasteles and Portuguese soup will be found at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym. There also will be nearly 30...
hawaiinewsnow.com
For second day, HECO lifts call for conservation on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second day, Hawaiian Electric Company said customer conservation efforts on Hawaii Island helped the utility to avoid rolling power outages Friday night. The utility said several large generators were offline for maintenance or repairs. On Thursday night, conservation efforts also prevented the need for rolling...
bigislandvideonews.com
Kona Commons Shopping Center Is Full
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Owners say the opening of the “Aloha Grown” store means the shopping center has achieved 100% percent tenancy. (BIVN) – It is a “full house” at the Kona Commons Shopping Center. The shopping center owners, MacNaughton and Kobayashi Group, announced this...
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with Richard Bissen
Victorino and Bissen were asked 10 questions — a mix of serious and less serious ones — that both reflect their stance on issues as well as their personalities.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing project’s makeover
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state public housing agency and an affordable housing developer have reached an agreement over the failed plan to redevelop a public housing complex. Eight years after the ambitious redevelopment was announced, Mayor Wright Housing in Liliha looks pretty much like it did when it was built 70...
Have you seen a little free library in Hawaii?
Little free libraries are located all throughout the United States and here in Hawaii.
hawaiipublicradio.org
New Maui law caps rent for subsidized units to one-third of a tenant's income
County-subsidized housing on Maui will soon follow new pricing guidelines. It's the county’s attempt to define affordable housing. Bill 107 caps the monthly rent for those living in Maui county-subsidized units to a third of a tenant's income. Maui Councilmember Gabe Johnson says this formula will drastically reduce rents...
mauinow.com
13 Public Safety recruits graduate from basic training as adult correctional officers
The Department of Public Safety welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. A total of 13 recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.
A Glitch In Hawaii’s New Ballot-Tracking System Catches Big Island Voters By Surprise
More than 2,000 voters on the Big Island were surprised to find a message from the county elections office Thursday informing them that their general election ballot had been received and was being counted. Problem was, none of them had received a ballot in the mail let alone voted and...
Power struggle over stadium escalates; AG weighs in on each side’s role
Who is really in charge of rebuilding Aloha Stadium? It depends on whom you ask. A war of words continues between lawmakers, the governor and various state agencies and boards after the governor abruptly stopped redevelopment last month.
Big Island residents asked to save electricity again
Hawaiian Electric is asking customers on Hawaii island to reduce their electricity usage tonight for the second night in a row.
Comments / 0