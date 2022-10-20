ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

New spice company on Maui donates to nonprofit in support of Hawaiian immersion

A $1,250 donation was presented by the Paia Spice Company to Nā Leo Kākoʻo O Maui on Friday, as part of a long-term commitment to give back to the Hawaiian culture. “When we formed the company just a little over a year ago, we wanted some way to give back to the culture”, said Brad Beck, owner of Paia Spice Company. “I went to my good friend Isaac De la Nux and asked him how we could accomplish this.”
Free workshop on volunteerism offered for Maui nonprofits, Nov. 3

Nonprofit leaders can learn how to build trust among volunteers while increasing retention and recognition of their work during an in-person workshop and networking opportunity sponsored by the Maui County Department of Housing & Human Concerns. Facilitator/Trainer Diane Parnes will lead the workshop set for 9 a.m. to noon Thursday,...
Mālama Maui Nui celebrates 7 years of Go Green Recycling with final event

Mālama Maui Nui and volunteers celebrated seven years of recycling with the organizaiton’s final Go Green Recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event was launched in 2015 to provide a stopgap measure in reducing illegal dumping in West Maui, bringing awareness to the need for permanent infrastructure to collect hazardous and bulky materials and formalized such a commitment in the West Maui Community Plan.
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 23, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 23, 2022. May they rest in peace. Olivia Marie Taufa Talakai (Tuita), 56, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away in Maui Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 11, 2022. She was born in Petani, Eua, Tonga on May 22, 1966, where she resided until 1988.
Maui Senior Fair set for Oct. 29 at War memorial Gym

Health screenings, including for vision and blood pressure; entertainment headlined by George Kahumoku Jr.; and Maui Fair-like fare of cascaron, pasteles and Portuguese soup will be found at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym. There also will be nearly 30...
For second day, HECO lifts call for conservation on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second day, Hawaiian Electric Company said customer conservation efforts on Hawaii Island helped the utility to avoid rolling power outages Friday night. The utility said several large generators were offline for maintenance or repairs. On Thursday night, conservation efforts also prevented the need for rolling...
Kona Commons Shopping Center Is Full

KONA, Hawaiʻi - Owners say the opening of the “Aloha Grown” store means the shopping center has achieved 100% percent tenancy. (BIVN) – It is a “full house” at the Kona Commons Shopping Center. The shopping center owners, MacNaughton and Kobayashi Group, announced this...
New Maui law caps rent for subsidized units to one-third of a tenant's income

County-subsidized housing on Maui will soon follow new pricing guidelines. It's the county’s attempt to define affordable housing. Bill 107 caps the monthly rent for those living in Maui county-subsidized units to a third of a tenant's income. Maui Councilmember Gabe Johnson says this formula will drastically reduce rents...
