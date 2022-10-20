What is a ‘Sports Equinox’?

GHENT, WV ( WVNS ) — Who knew a single day could bring so much joy into the hearts of sports fans!

Only 26 times before today, October 20, 2022, has there been a ‘Sports Equinox’! Today marks the 27th time where all five major sports leagues and the PGA are in play!

According to ESPN, there is one NFL game, one MLB game, two NBA games, two MLS games, 12 NHL games, and The CJ Cup all on TV or streaming platforms!

The NBA and NHL seasons both just recently began, so basketball and hockey fans can expect full slates of games over the next few months! Major League Soccer’s season is in full swing with a couple of games tonight, most notably with the ‘Battle of LA’ between Los Angeles FC and the LA Galaxy.

Tonight’s NFL Thursday Night Football matchup on Amazon Prime puts the New Orleans Saints against the Arizona Cardinals!

Possibly the game that means the most on this particular ‘Sports Equinox’ is Major League Baseball’s Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in a postseason rematch of the 2017 and 2019 ALCS. Houston won in both 2017 and 2019.

Last but not least, the PGA Tour is currently involved in round 1 of The CJ Cup in South Carolina. As of the time of this article (Thursday, October 20, 2022 @ 3:37 PM), there is a two-way tie for first place at -6.

Of course, aside from the major professional sports leagues, football fans can also enjoy two Thursday night College Football games! What some think is the more exciting of the two games, fans will see an ACC matchup between the University of Virginia Cavaliers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on ESPN at 7:30 PM.

