ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

What is a ‘Sports Equinox’?

By Brandon Eanes
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQmZb_0igmD8fP00

GHENT, WV ( WVNS ) — Who knew a single day could bring so much joy into the hearts of sports fans!

Only 26 times before today, October 20, 2022, has there been a ‘Sports Equinox’! Today marks the 27th time where all five major sports leagues and the PGA are in play!

According to ESPN, there is one NFL game, one MLB game, two NBA games, two MLS games, 12 NHL games, and The CJ Cup all on TV or streaming platforms!

When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?

The NBA and NHL seasons both just recently began, so basketball and hockey fans can expect full slates of games over the next few months! Major League Soccer’s season is in full swing with a couple of games tonight, most notably with the ‘Battle of LA’ between Los Angeles FC and the LA Galaxy.

Tonight’s NFL Thursday Night Football matchup on Amazon Prime puts the New Orleans Saints against the Arizona Cardinals!

Possibly the game that means the most on this particular ‘Sports Equinox’ is Major League Baseball’s Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in a postseason rematch of the 2017 and 2019 ALCS. Houston won in both 2017 and 2019.

Last but not least, the PGA Tour is currently involved in round 1 of The CJ Cup in South Carolina. As of the time of this article (Thursday, October 20, 2022 @ 3:37 PM), there is a two-way tie for first place at -6.

When and where to watch your favorite Christmas movies in 2022

Of course, aside from the major professional sports leagues, football fans can also enjoy two Thursday night College Football games! What some think is the more exciting of the two games, fans will see an ACC matchup between the University of Virginia Cavaliers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on ESPN at 7:30 PM.

Stick with 59News for all the sports content you are looking for!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Mazzulla wins NBA regular season head coaching debut

One game. One win. Joe Mazzulla got any questions as to whether or not he could cut it as an NBA head coach out of the way early. Mazzulla, making his NBA regular season head coaching debut Tuesday night, coached the Boston Celtics to a 126-117 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston. “It was […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNS

Appalachian Giveaway to offer “free shopping” on October 29

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV — (WVNS)– The Appalachian Giveaway, a “free shopping” event, will offer free presonal and household items, toys and small appliances. Lisa Harrah, who organized the event, reported on Friday, October 21, 2022, that Penny Seymour Ministries of Ashland, Va., is supplying the items. During a time of record inflation and rising food […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

UPDATE: Victim’s age released in Oak Hill fatal fire

UPDATE: October, 20, 2022 @ 9:00 AM | OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — New information was released on the Fayette County fatal fire from Wednesday, October 19, 2022. According to the WV State Fire Marshal, the victim who died in the Oak Hill camper fire was a 61-year-old man. The fire remains under investigation by […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Authorities continue to search for escaped inmate

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After multiple inmates escape in the northern part of the state, State Police are searching for one more that is on the run. According to West Virginia State Police, Joaquin Luna-Hernandez escaped from police custody on Monday around 3:00 P.M. along with Asael Jiminez-Garcia. Both were on their way to Northern […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
MONTCO.Today

There’s a Solid Chance Bryce Harper’s Clutch Two-Run NLCS Blast Was with a Bat Made in King of Prussia

Is that a King-of-Prussia made bat in Harper's hands for the NLSC game-winning homer? Most likely yes.Image via MLB at YouTube. Given sports figures’ highly superstitious natures, there’s an excellent chance that the bat Bryce Harper used in his bottom-of-the-eighth game winning Oct. 23 home run — the one sending the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009 — was made in King of Prussia.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
WVNS

Man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty in federal court to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Jason Lewis Johnson, 49, of South Charleston, admitted to selling 6.7 grams of methamphetamine on February 4, 2022 to an undercover officer in South Charleston. He then later admitted on February 14, 2022 to selling the […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley Woman pleaded guilty for selling methamphetamine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley woman pled guilty to possessing over 5 grams of methamphetamine. Jamie Vass, 45, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. On February 7, 2022, Vass sold approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her home in Beckley. Vass further […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVU Tech hosts GLAM Night Out event

WVU Tech hosts its GLAM Night Out fashion show on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Resort at Glade Springs. This show, created by Director of University Relations Jen Wood, focuses on textiles and apparel from around the region. WVU Tech Athletic Director Kenny Howell said this is a different way to raise money than […]
WVNS

River Road in Ronceverte closed due to accident

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Dispatch report today, October 24, 2022 at approximately 4:30p.m. a road closure due to a motor vehicle accident. One car has been reported to be flipped on its roof causing the road to be closed. Deputies are on scene and have reported no known injuries. River Road remains closed […]
RONCEVERTE, WV
WVNS

Mountain State Sports Legends inducted into Artie Museum

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Artie Museum is the culmination of one man’s love for all things West Virginia sports. Tex Williams coached for over forty years, from high school to the professional level, from cross country to basketball. He led the Charleston Golden Eagles to an NAIA Basketball National Championship in 1983. His […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Third bridge deck replacement to start on I-77 this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority (WVPA) is continuing construction on the turnpike near Ghent this weekend. The WVPA will begin construction on the third of three Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) projects on the West Virginia Turnpike near Ghent. The construction will begin at 6 P.M. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The bridge deck […]
GHENT, WV
WVNS

West Virginia red meat production rise from last year

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The National Agricultural Statistics Services reports today, October 24, 2022 a significant increase in commercial red meat production for the state of West Virginia compared to September 2021. Commercial red meat production during September 2022 totaled 1,100,000 pounds, a twelve percent increase from September 2021. Commercial red meat is the carcass […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Tazewell County woman convicted of 1st degree murder

TANNERSVILLE, VA (WVNS) — J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced today, October 21, 2022, a Tannersville woman was convicted of first-degree murder. Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, Virginia, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison. According to court documents, on May 6, 2020, […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Free Thanksgiving meals in Southern WV

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free Thanksgiving […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

US files lawsuit against WV vape company to stop sales of illegal vaping products

WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — The United States Department of Justice announced complaints were filed against six different companies and related individuals to stop the illegal sale and making of unauthorized vaping products. Court papers filed in U.S. District Court contain statements that the government alleges that the defendants illegally made and sold electronic nicotine delivery […]
GEORGIA STATE
WVNS

Daycare center in Tazewell County forced to close after violations

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Education issued an order for a Tazewell County daycare center to close its doors. The order comes after an investigation found violations dealing with daycare operations.59News recently obtained the order. In the order, it said quote, “It is therefore ordered that the Bright Beginnings Child Care Development […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy