Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
KVAL
Oregon non-profits weigh in on potential statewide impact of proposed Portland camping ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just a few days, Mayor Ted Wheeler will bring several proposals related to the homeless crisis to Portland's city council. That includes a ban on unsanctioned camping, directing those campers to designated sites instead. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Portland community groups voice optimism and concern around...
KVAL
Abortion rights a focal point in the race for Oregon's governor seat
The fight over abortion rights is front and center in Oregon's governor race, with nearly two weeks before election night. With most ballots in the hands of Oregon voters, Democratic candidate Tina Kotek is bringing up the topic of abortion rights in a final plea to Oregon voters. She held a press conference Monday to discuss reproductive rights.
KVAL
Slavery-related measure on the ballot in Oregon this Election Day
Southern Oregon — Election Day is in two weeks, and there are important races up and down the ballot with a chance to impact communities across the state. Of course there are the typical candidates and issues people are familiar with, but there's one initiative on the ballot this year in Oregon with a particularly dark past.
Comments / 0