bodyslam.net
Spoilers For Tonight’s SmackDown Including Match Order, Backstage Notes And More
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is looking like a stacked affair once again. Loaded with high profile matchups and appearances from the likes of Logan Paul and more, tonight is set to be a dramatic show as we get closer and closer to WWE Crown Jewel at the beginning of next month.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Star PCO Signs New Contract
Canadian Sports Journalist, Pat Laprade, shared the news via a Tweet on social media. “Good news for one of the Quebec wrestlers who represents us on the international scene. Indeed, I had confirmation that the PCO wrestler has signed a new agreement with Impact Wrestling. The agreement will link PCO,...
bodyslam.net
New Name Signed To AEW Over The Summer Who Has Yet To Have An All Elite Graphic
It looks like Ariya Diavari is All Elite. Willow Nightingale finally got her All Elite graphic on this week’s AEW Rampage after defeating Leila Grey. Willow has consistently been on AEW TV for quite some time now, appearing to be working without a fulltime deal. With her signing, Fightful...
bodyslam.net
GCW Drop Dead Results (10/22/22)
Game Changer Wrestling held its Drop Dead event on October 22 from Harpo’s Theatre in Detroit, MI. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results for the show can be found below. – Nick Wayne def. Gringo Loco, ASF and Komander. – Jonathan Gresham def. YAMATO. – BUSSY (Allie...
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/21/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event on October 21. Matches were taped Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel...
bodyslam.net
STARDOM Korakuen Hall Results (10/22/22)
STARDOM was back in Korakuen Hall to kick off a major weekend doubleheader as the IWGP Women’s Championship Tournament began. You can read the full results below. Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima & Ruaka) def. STARS (Hanan & Momo Kohgo) Donna del Mondo (Maika & Thekla) def. Oedo Tai (Starlight...
bodyslam.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Talent Sam Beale Talks Putting Pressure On Himself During His Run With the Company
Sam Beale joined IMPACT Wrestling 2021, appearing semi-regularly on television throughout the year. Speaking on the 3 Count podcast, Beale discussed the pressure of being on IMPACT television. “Every single time I worked TV, you always feel the pressure. Feeling the eyes on you, everybody is watching you, you’re the...
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (10/21/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 21. The matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 18. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the show below. Myles Borne def. Ikemen Jiro. Duke Hudson def. Bryson Montana. Andre...
bodyslam.net
Lana Calls Triple H A Genius For His “Incredible” Storytelling
Lana is a major fan of Triple H’s storytelling chops. Lana recently appeared on “In The Kliq” podcast. Lana called Triple H a “genius” during the interview for his ability to tell stories. I’m open to everything in life. If I put my dreams in...
bodyslam.net
WWE Network To Air On Disney+ In The Philippines
WWE content will air on Disney+ in The Philippines going forward. Similarly to how the network airs on Peacock in the US, Disney+ will be the port of access for any WWE fans in The Philippines going forward. Fightful Select shared more details on the matter earlier today. Disney+ has...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Las Vegas (Taped On 10/21/22)
IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 21 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vega, Nevada. Matches and segments will air on future episodes of IMPACT. You can read the full spoilers for the tapings below. – X Division Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Black Taurus def....
bodyslam.net
Brett Lauderdale Believes Jon Moxley Will Return To GCW
According to Brett, the run of former GCW World Champion is not done in GCW. Due to his new contract extension, Moxley can no longer compete in GCW, where he was previously the GCW World Champion. While speaking to The Business of the Business, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale made it clear that he believes Jon Moxley will return to the company.
bodyslam.net
STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 1 Results (10/23/22)
STARDOM kicked off their 12th Goddess of Stardom Tag League tournament Sunday as they held seven tournament matches. Full results for the show can be found below. Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani & Hina) def. Hazuki & Fuwa-chan. Red Goddess Block: We Love Tokyo Sports (Saki Kashima & Fukigen Death)...
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette’s Mind Is Valuable To AEW
Tony Khan is happy to have Renee Paquette on board with All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE interviewer recently signed with AEW as an on air personality. While speaking to Sports Illustrated, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Renee Paquette working in AEW. Khan made it clear he is ecstatic working with her.
bodyslam.net
NWA Announces Change to Hard Times In New Orleans Women’s Title Match
The National Wrestling Alliance took to their social media Twitter account to announce that Chelsea Green has been added to the Women’s Title match at their next Pay Per View – Hard Times – in New Orleans, Louisiana after cashing in her opportunity. Prior to Chelsea cashing...
bodyslam.net
Dark Order’s 10 Compliments Chris Jericho On His Willingness To Help Younger Talent Improve
Preston Vance is happy to have Chris Jericho helping younger talent in AEW improve. While his on screen character is one of infamy, Jericho has been reported to have been one of three locker room leader to step up in the wake of The Elite’s suspension for their part in the All Out Brawl.
bodyslam.net
Santos Escobar Discusses Legado Del Fantasma’s SmackDown Callup
Santos Escobar is happy to be on Friday Night SmackDown. Speaking with Quetzalli Bulnes on WWE Español’s show “El Brunch”, Escobar spoke about LDF’s call-up and some personal goals he has for himself on the faction, including making an appearance on WrestleMania 39in Los Angeles, California.
bodyslam.net
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Full Results
WWE held their Halloween Havoc premium live event for the NXT brand on October 22nd. You can read the full results for the show below. – NXT North American Championship – Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) vs. Wes Lee vs. Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) vs. Nathan Frazier. Winner: Wes Lee.
bodyslam.net
AEW Films Wembley Stadium Promo, Nyla Rose Causes Issues
AEW have filmed a promo at London’s Wembley Stadium and due to Nyla Rose, issues were had. For those unaware, Wembley Stadium is the largest stadium in Great Britain and AEW recorded a promo for the British TV network “ITV” on Friday in Jacksonville. Tony Khan would share the news on Twitter, lamenting that Nyla Rose currently possessing the real TBS Championship caused issues.
bodyslam.net
Roman Reigns’ Return Set For Next Week’s SmackDown
Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown next week. Next week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns will return just a week before he wrestles Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Logan Paul featured on this week’s SmackDown, knocking out Jey Uso after Jey attacked him from behind in the main event segment.
