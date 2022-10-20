Teachers, shopkeepers and factory workers in Iran have reportedly gone on strike, as the country enters its sixth week of protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died after being arrested for allegedly violating the country's Islamic dress code. The women-led uprising has posed one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s clerical leadership since the 1979 Islamic revolution. “It’s not just the young people and it’s not just the women,” says author and scholar Reza Aslan, “it’s almost every sector of society that has come together at this moment and in a single united call has been calling for the end of this regime.” Aslan’s new book, “An American Martyr in Persia: The Epic Life and Tragic Death of Howard Baskerville,'' chronicles the life of an American missionary who traveled to Iran to teach but ended up joining the local fight for a constitutional democracy. Baskersville’s story reveals that we have much in common with the Iranian protesters, says Aslan. “We have to tap into our common humanity and we have to support those brave men and women who are basically calling for just the ability to have a say in the decisions that will rule their lives.”Oct. 23, 2022.

2 DAYS AGO