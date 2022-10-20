‘Get it done early.’ Thousands — and counting — start voting in Charlotte

Voters across North Carolina headed to the polls Thursday for the first day of early voting in the 2022 midterm elections, eager to avoid Election Day lines and make their voices heard.

Early voting continues until Nov. 5, and people can also continue to submit mail-in absentee ballots ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8, when voters will have their final say in races from U.S. Senate to Mecklenburg County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor.

On Thursday, 10,971 people cast their ballot in Mecklenburg County, the Board of Elections said. The most popular early voting sites were the former Kohl’s store in the University City area (838 voters), South Park Library (858) and Cornelius Town Hall (908).

Across the street from the Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library polling place in Charlotte, students from Johnson C. Smith University and the voting rights group Common Cause North Carolina gathered for an early voting block party.

“Every time we stand together, we are a force,” organizer Rotrina Campbell told the group as they prepared to walk together to cast their ballots.

JCSU students Alexis Lawson and Hannah Anderson said issues including abortion, women’s rights, gun laws and policing are top-of-mind for them and their peers this election cycle.

“We’ve finally got the chance to vote, so we have to take our opportunity and take advantage of the chance to vote,” Lawson said.

Jessica McDonald, a sophomore at Johnson C. Smith University, speaks at a kick-off event for early voting on Thursday, October, 20, 2022. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

For voter Arthur Allen Kendle, who cast his ballot at Bank of America Stadium, dissatisfaction with the state of the Republican Party influenced his choices at the polls this year.

“I’m a former Republican that is disgusted with where it’s gone. It’s moved away from me,” he said.

Kendle added that getting to vote at the stadium was a bright spot in what’s been a difficult fall for Carolina Panthers fans .

“I’m hoping to do something more positive than what the Panthers do on Sunday,” he said of participating in early voting.

Shannon Gathman always planned to vote early in this election — “Get it done early, you keep out of the lines,” she said — and was reminded of the opportunity when she saw campaign signs outside the stadium while driving by Thursday afternoon.

“I did a U-turn into the curbside (parking), but then I saw that it was only for handicap, so I did another U-turn so I could park in the garage … but here I am and I have now voted,” she said with a laugh.

Gathman said she’s paying close attention to local races this election, including for school board and her soil and water conservation district.

Poll worker Christine McClanahan said she was pleased to see folks taking advantage of the chance to vote at the stadium.

“It’s been pretty steady,” she said. “We haven’t had any long lines.”

McClanahan has worked at polling stations before, but this is her first year working during early voting.

“I want to help out and get people to go out and vote,” she said. “Just be part of it and get involved in it.”

What’s on the ballot in Mecklenburg County?

Shannon Gathman casts her ballot on the first day of early voting at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October, 20, 2022. Speaking on why she voted today, Gathman said “Get it done early, keep out of the lines, and I think voting is a responsibility. So it was easy today.” Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

The following races are on ballots for the 2022 general election. District seats will vary depending on where voters live. Only people who live in the city of Charlotte and Matthews will have bond referendums on their ballot.

▪ U.S. Senate

▪ U.S. House of Representatives

▪ North Carolina House of Representatives

▪ North Carolina State Senate

▪ North Carolina Supreme Court

▪ North Carolina Court of Appeals

▪ North Carolina Superior Court

▪ North Carolina District Court

▪ District Attorney

▪ Mecklenburg County Sheriff

▪ Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners

▪ Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education

▪ Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

▪ Charlotte Transportation, Housing and “Neighborhood Improvement” bonds

▪ Matthews Transportation and Parks and Recreation bonds

How to vote early in Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg County voters can cast their ballots early at 24 locations this year . Same-day voter registration is available at early voting locations.

Polling locations are open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.