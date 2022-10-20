Read full article on original website
CNBC
Ivermectin — a drug once touted as a Covid treatment by conservatives — doesn't improve recovery much, clinical trial finds
A team of scientists affiliated with Duke University found that ivermectin does not meaningful improve the recovery of people with mild to moderate Covid. "These findings do not support the use of ivermectin in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19," they concluded. A previous study found that ivermectin does not...
