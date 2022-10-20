Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition hosts a Survivor Parade
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wrapping up the Paint the Town Pink week of events in Columbus, a parade honoring breast cancer survivors Sunday afternoon. The West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition presented a survivor drive-by parade for the final event of Paint the Town Pink. Survivors, thrivers, and supporters decorating their...
WTVM
Spook-tacular returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Children of all ages were celebrated in Columbus over the weekend. The community joined Columbus Parks and Recreation for their 19th annual Spooktacular family fun event at Lake Bottom park Saturday. “It’s very important for us to annually to have this event, it’s a very safe...
WTVM
Columbus’ first “Loving Thy Neighbor” event in Oakland Park
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There has been a decrease in recent crime numbers across the city of Columbus and now events like “Loving Thy Neighbor” hosted by RCG Media LLC, the Mayor’s Commission on Health, Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County Sheriff’s office are making efforts to help those numbers stay on the decline.
WTVM
Loved ones mourn the passing of Columbus pastor, community leader
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus pastor, Army veteran and community leader passed away at age 84. Retired Colonel Rev. (Dr.) Roy George Plummer was the founder and pastor of Faith Tabernacle Community Church in Columbus. News Leader 9 spoke with some of Plummer’s co-workers that said they were devastated...
WTVM
Woman hospitalized after house fire on 44th St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is hospitalized after a house fire in Columbus. Fire officials say they received a call about the incident around 3:30 p.m. at a residence on 44th Street. When they arrived at the scene, one unit went to the front of the home, and the...
Trick or Treat: When and where in the Chattahoochee Valley area
(WRBL) — Halloween of 2022 is coming up quickly. Not sure when and where to take your kids trick-or-treating? News 3 has you covered. Columbus, Ga.Monday, Oct. 315 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Eastern) Phenix City, Ala.Monday, Oct. 316 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern) Smiths Station, Ala.Monday, Oct. 315:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern) Opelika, Ala.Monday, […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Heritage Baptist Church to open new location soon in Opelika
After spending 15 years worshiping in temporary locations around Opelika, Heritage Baptist Church is making plans to open a permanent home next spring. The church is in the process of constructing a new building on S Fox Run Parkway next to RV Roadway of Opelika. “This will be our first...
Columbus Pastor, Army veteran and ‘and champion of the least of these’ Roy Plummer dies at 84
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor who was a community leader and Army veteran passes away Sunday night after a lengthy illness. Roy Plummer, the founder and senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle Community Church, passed away at his home. He was 84.“My husband was a pastor, soldier, husband, and father,” said Plummer’s wife, Kenyetta. […]
WTVM
Drug Take-Back event to be held in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Health Department will host a DEA National Prescription Take-Back event on Oct. 29. This event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Health Department, located at 5601 Veterans Parkway. Participants can drive...
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare holding hiring event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Job seekers in the medical field may want to pay a visit to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare’s Butler Pavilion, located at 2300 Manchester Expressway, for a hiring event on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. According to a press release from St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, there will be open interviews for […]
CPD investigating deadly Cantrell Drive shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Joseph Patrick Kelly, age 30, was found on the front porch of his Cantrell Drive home late Saturday night, having been shot. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Kelly dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional, at 11:39 p.m. Bryan […]
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy, girl traveling in pickup truck
DAWSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two teenage kids. According to the Dawson Police Department, 13-year-old Xavian Jackson and 13-year-old Anilah Kitchens were reported missing several days ago. Xavian was last seen the night of October 21....
WSFA
Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - What can easily be seen as a holiday for children to dress in costume and indulge in sweets can turn dangerous in seconds. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said he was six years old when he went to a trick-or-treat fair with his mom that had one rule: don’t eat or take any candy.
WTVM
Columbus High School placed on short lockdown after nearby gunfire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus high school was placed on lockdown during an after-school play following nearby gunfire. Columbus police are on the scene at Columbus High School investigating a shooting at Lake Bottom Park. Parents say there was a one-act play held at the school. After gunshots were...
Columbus Police investigating shots fired near Lakebottom Park
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking into a possible shots fired incident near Lakebottom Park. When WRBL arrived on the scene at about 10:10 p.m., around five police vehicles were monitoring the area. This is a developing case. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we continue to gather information.
WTVM
Columbus restaurant offering free meals in honor of Veteran’s Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Shane’s Rib Shack is back with its annual Veteran’s Day meal to honor women and men who have serviced or are currently serving in the military. The restaurant says its goal is to work together as a brand to make a lasting impact on these men and women who have sacrificed so much.
WTVM
Auburn Univ. Club hosts 4th annual memorial golf tournament
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The 4th annual memorial golf tournament was held at the Auburn University Club in honor of fallen officer William Buechner. Four years ago, veteran officer William Buechner was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call. On Monday morning, October 24,...
WTVM
Muscogee Co. School Board addresses food insecurity, other topics
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board talked in-depth about food insecurity at the latest meeting. They also recognized a local leader for addressing child homelessness on a similar topic. There was a presentation by the food mill, a nonprofit eliminating barriers and solving issues related to food...
WTVM
Co-worker of woman found dead in Phenix City speaks
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in the area between Opelika Road and Copeland Road in Phenix City, police say. According to Phenix City police, on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers discovered the body of 41-year-old Rachael Marie Mixson on the side of Cutrate Road.
Muscogee County: Three elementary school students dead in fatal car accident
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old. The children were traveling with their parents in […]
Comments / 0