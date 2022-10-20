Read full article on original website
College football world reacts to massive Ohio State news
Star Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as arguably the top receiver in the nation. Unfortunately, he’s rarely seen the field after suffering a leg injury on the first drive of the team’s season-opening win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But it looks like the future first-round pick is finally set to return for Ohio State’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 9
Clemson survived a scare from Syracuse, but fellow top 10 unbeatens Ole Miss and UCLA weren't as lucky on the road Saturday, results that are guaranteed to shake up Sunday's Week 9 AP Top 24 rankings. Our projection includes drops for the Rebels and the Bruins after losses to LSU and Oregon, who each improved their resume and overall stock with notable victories.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football
Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
Colin Cowherd Says 1 College Football Team Will 'Be A Monster Again'
Colin Cowherd believes it's only a matter of time before one particular program in the SEC returns to prominence. The FS1 radio host made it abundantly clear that he's impressed with what he's seeing from the LSU Tigers. During the closing stages of the LSU-Ole Miss game, Cowherd tweeted: "Guess...
AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 8
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 8. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Incredible College GameDay Crowd
Back in August, Desmond Howard told TheSpun that Eugene, Oregon has the best (non-Michigan) atmosphere in all of college football because of how big the crowds for College GameDay get before sunrise. Kirk Herbstreit learned that firsthand today. A massive crowd assembled outside of Autzen Stadium prior to today's Oregon...
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss
Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
Paul Finebaum Reveals His Controversial Pick For No. 1 Team
Who should be college football's No. 1 team following eight weeks of the 2022 season?. While the Buckeyes haven't really played anyone of note, the ESPN college football analyst is going with them. Finebaum revealed his somewhat controversial pick for No. 1 on Sunday morning. “It starts at quarterback with...
Look: The Scene At College GameDay Is Going Viral This Morning
College GameDay is in Eugene, Oregon today for the Ducks' showdown with UCLA, and the crowd has not disappointed so far. Since Oregon is on the West Coast, that means fans and students have to be ready to start early for GameDay. In some cases, we're thinking a few may have pulled all-nighters.
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season. Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season. Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama...
What is Ohio State football’s point spread at Penn State? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s betting favorite status for Saturday’s game at Penn State continues to increase. The Buckeyes are currently listed as 14.5-point favorites, per Caesar’s Sportsbook. The same outlet posted OSU as only a 10.5-point favorite early last week. If the line does...
Michigan Adds Pair Of Commitments
Michigan football and basketball both added to their respective families over the last few days.
New Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings revealed following Week 8 of college football
College football never disappoints. After the excitement that filled up the past couple of weekends across the country, Week 8 appeared to lack some of the big-time matchups on paper. But it certainly didn’t disappoint. After five ranked matchups and other upsets throughout the nation in Week 8, a new AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 has been revealed.
College Football World Is Furious With Kirk Ferentz
Kirk Ferentz is probably never going to be fired as Iowa's head football coach. The longtime Big Ten head coach will get to go out on his terms. While Kirk Ferentz has probably earned that, his son, Brian, has not. Brian Ferentz has struggled mightily as Iowa's offensive coordinator. The...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Stadium Announcement
Michigan Stadium had a pretty cool announcement on Sunday morning. The annual Michigan-Michigan State game is set to take place next Saturday and during that game, there will be a light show for “Mr. Brightside” during the second half. "Mr. Brightside" is a famous song by The Killers...
Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Rankings After Week 8
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new top six rankings following the eighth week of the 2022 regular season. Herbstreit has Ohio State at No. 1. Ohio State. Georgia. Michigan. Alabama. Clemson. The official new top...
Former College Basketball Player, Longtime Coach Dead At 70
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a former player and longtime coach this week. Jim Bolla, who his college basketball at Pitt, passed away this week, the school said in a statement. He was 70 years old. "Four-time letterwinner and starting center on Pitt's 1974 Elite Eight...
Jimbo Fisher buyout, Texas A&M finger-pointing continues from media after loss to South Carolina
"We have good players and we have a good system. I mean, we’re right there," Fisher said after the game. "It’s not like we’re getting run out of the stadium. At the same time, it’s not like if you’re ran out of the stadium or one play, you’re right, we’re close but the guys are right there, we’re close, we just have to find a way to keep executing. We’ll find a way to make a play and all of the sudden, you’ll get over the hump."
