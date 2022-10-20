ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 10

Joe James
3d ago

why is that so important that's not a big deal. can he play football at a high level that's all I'm concerned about

Reply
6
Just Because ?‍♂️
3d ago

Well I be the world 🌎 just got better one question 🙋‍♀️ why does this matter to us next you be saying I don’t what/who iam/know)

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Locker Room Video

Deion Sanders' Jackson State football program continues to roll. This weekend, the Tigers program had a pretty special guest in the postgame locker room. The close friend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach was having some fun with Jackson State's players following their latest win. Sanders...
JACKSON, MS
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes Interesting Deion Sanders Prediction

Between the culture change, the recruiting and the winning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has rapidly become one of the most popular college football coaches in America. And Urban Meyer believes that he'll climb even higher. On Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was asked to give his...
JACKSON, MS
Black Enterprise

Hampton University’s Byron Perkins Becomes First D1 HBCU Football Player to Come Out As Gay

A defensive back on the Hampton University Pirates is making history after becoming the first football player at an HBCU to come out as gay. Byron Perkins made history last Wednesday when the junior took to his Instagram to “stop running away” from publicly identifying as a gay man, making him the first HBCU football player to do so, Sports Illustrated reported.
HAMPTON, VA
The Spun

Former College Basketball Player, Longtime Coach Dead At 70

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a former player and longtime coach this week. Jim Bolla, who his college basketball at Pitt, passed away this week, the school said in a statement. He was 70 years old. "Four-time letterwinner and starting center on Pitt's 1974 Elite Eight...
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban reveals discipline for Jermaine Burton

Alabama coach Nick Saban has apparently revealed how the team is dealing with wide receiver Jermaine Burton behind the scenes after video emerged of Burton smacking a woman after last week’s game. ESPN’s Chris Fowler revealed during Saturday’s broadcast that Saban said Burton has been working with anger management...
MONTGOMERY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could former Oklahoma 4-star edge rusher transfer to USC in 2023?

Oklahoma linebacker Joseph Weté has entered the transfer portal. USC could be a top landing spot for the former Sooner with ties to the USC football program. A former four-star recruit and a high school and college teammate of USC Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams, 247Sports considered Weté the top 2019 player to come out of the Washington D.C. area. He was also considered a top 200 high school recruit in the nation, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
NORMAN, OK
NBC News

NBC News

523K+
Followers
58K+
Post
331M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy