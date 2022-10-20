14-year-old reports being chased by masked men while riding scooter home, CA cops say

A 14-year-old girl told police she fled two masked men who jumped out of a van as she rode her scooter home from school, California authorities said.

The Windsor High School student said she was in the Vintage Green neighborhood at around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, when she saw a white van pass, a Facebook post from the Windsor Police Department said. The van then made a U-turn.

“As the girl continued riding past the van, she saw the side door open and two men wearing all black clothing, and black ski masks, jumped out of the van,” the post said.

As the teen fled on her scooter, she said he heard a “huffing sound from behind her,” the post said. However, when the girl looked back after turning onto another street, she didn’t see anyone.

After getting home, she told her mom about the encounter, the post said. The mother called police.

Deputies searched the area but did not find a white van matching the teen’s description, police said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Investigations Unit is investigating the incident as well, police said.

“Windsor Police deputies have identified several residents in the area where the incident occurred that appear to have surveillance cameras,” the post said.

Police said it is working to contact those residents and check surveillance “for potential investigative leads.”

Windsor is about 100 miles west of Sacramento.

