Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon dress is half off at Saks

By Kristin Contino
Page Six
 4 days ago
Score Jennifer Lopez's sunny style for less during the Saks sale. Decio Immagine Casa via Mopho /L

Still feeling yellow with envy over Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon style? Saks has got you covered.

The newlywed, 53, rocked a number of head-turning outfits after saying “I do” to husband Ben Affleck, 50, this summer — and the sunny, off-the-shoulder Farm Rio dress ($100, originally $200) she sported in Italy is now half off in the Saks sale.

The “Marry Me” star wore the billowy midi dress with a cutout waist to go shopping with her new hubby in Lake Como following their lavish Georgia nuptials, and the homewares store they visited shared a series of photos of the couple on its Instagram account.

Featuring puffed sleeves and a relaxed silhouette, the dress looked perfect for staying cool in the Italian heat, and J.Lo paired it with chic aviators, layered gold necklaces and a raffia Valentino crossbody with gold accents, adding simple pale gold Havianas flip-flops ($21, originally $26).

Farm Rio

Farm Rio Off-The-Shoulder Midi-Dress ($100, originally $200)

Originally $200, the cheerful yellow frock is now a massive 50% off in the Saks sale, which is also offering deep discounts on brands like Versace, Elie Tahari, Bobbi Brown, Michael Kors and more.

For an extra deal, use code OCTGIFTSF through Friday, October 20 and you’ll get a $35-$900 digital Saks gift card, depending on how much you spend.

Jennifer Lopez shopped in style during her honeymoon with Ben Affleck. Decio Immagine Casa via Mopho /L
The couple first tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022. Decio Immagine Casa via Mopho /L
The pair posed for photos during their European getaway. Decio Immagine Casa via Mopho /L

Lopez isn’t the first star to rock a summery Farm Rio frock.

Back in 2020, Taylor Swift and Ana de Armas both wore a white dress by the label featuring embroidery with fruit and flowers, and Jessica Alba, Kelly Clarkson and Mindy Kalilng are also fans of the brand.

If the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s yellow hue isn’t your style, the label also has a red dress with cutouts ($100, originally $200) that’s also half off in the Saks sale — but act fast before these deals disappear.

Page Six

Page Six

