Easley, SC

Woman thinks she’s alone in her car — then feels gun pressed to her back, SC cops say

By Madeleine List
The State
 4 days ago

A woman who was driving home “after a long day at work,” thought she was alone in her car - until she felt a gun pressed into her shoulder, according to a South Carolina sheriff’s office.

The gun was being held by someone in the backseat , the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office wrote in an Oct. 19 Facebook post.

The woman got into her car at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Easley, about 130 miles northwest of Columbia, according to the sheriff’s office.

A man, who had fallen asleep in the backseat, woke up when she turned the engine on.

“Once the engine woke him up, the victim and suspect came face to face in the rearview mirror,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The man then took out his gun and “demanded” that she drive him to downtown Greenville, which is about 12 miles east of Easley, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman pulled the car to the side of the road on a highway in Easley and got out. She wasn’t injured, but the man “sped off” in her car, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies stopped him a few hours later in Pickens County, about 8 miles north of Anderson County.

He has been charged with carjacking , according to the sheriff’s office.

The State

Columbia, SC
