Georgia has had some dominant wins this season and two of their wins are looking more impressive every single week. The Bulldogs got the season started off with a 49-3 win over Oregon and shortly after beat South Carolina 48-7. Since then, both the Ducks and Gamecocks are a combined 10-0 record. The Ducks are also ranked as a top ten team.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO