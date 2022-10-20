Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
seventeen.com
Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Her New Glossier Beauty Collection With a Daily Makeup Routine GRWM
Actress, singer, songwriter — and now, beauty guru. Olivia Rodrigo has followed in the steps of makeup and skincare moguls Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, releasing a step-by-step GRWM video that teaches us how to achieve her natural and glowy look. ICYMI, last April, the three-time Grammy award-winner announced...
seventeen.com
Fans Theorize Taylor Swift's "Maroon" Lyrics Are an Extension of "Red" and Reference Ex Jake Gyllenhaal
Attention: pop girlie Taylor Swift is back thanks to her tenth studio album, Midnights. She made a departure from her typical upbeat sound with 2020's experimental alternative albums, folklore and evermore, which aided the Grammy-winning singer in perfecting her lyrical prophecy. With all this new T-Swift content to take in, class is in session — Swifties already know there are tons of Easter eggs planted in her music videos and lyrics, which is why we're breaking them all down.
seventeen.com
The Sussexes Know They “Risk Being Cut Off Completely” if They Come for Royals in Docuseries
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries is dropping on Netflix either in December or in 2023 (depending on which ~sources~ you believe), and the couple is reportedly well aware that they risk being cut off from the royals as a result. “Harry and Meghan are quite aware that if...
Comments / 0