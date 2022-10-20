ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fans Theorize Taylor Swift's "Maroon" Lyrics Are an Extension of "Red" and Reference Ex Jake Gyllenhaal

Attention: pop girlie Taylor Swift is back thanks to her tenth studio album, Midnights. She made a departure from her typical upbeat sound with 2020's experimental alternative albums, folklore and evermore, which aided the Grammy-winning singer in perfecting her lyrical prophecy. With all this new T-Swift content to take in, class is in session — Swifties already know there are tons of Easter eggs planted in her music videos and lyrics, which is why we're breaking them all down.

