Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) out for Week 7
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told NFL Network's Stacey Dales that wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. What It Means:. Dotson appeared to suffer a setback in practice this week to the hamstring injury he sustained...
Randall Cobb (ankle) placed on IR for Packers; Sammy Watkins activated
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has been placed on injured reserve. Cobb is dealing with a sprained ankle, and as a result, the team has placed him on IR. He will now miss at least four games as a result. To make room on the 53-man active roster, the team has activated Sammy Watkins, who had been on IR with a hamstring injury.
Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf receives negative X-rays on knee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's X-rays on his knee came back negative, per head coach Pete Carroll. Metcalf made an early exit from Sunday's road win over the Los Angeles Chargers and he's scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday back in Seattle. The negative X-rays are encouraging, but Metcalf may still be forced to miss some time. Marquise Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown game since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er. D'Wayne Eskridge played more snaps as well, but Goodwin was Geno Smith's preferred replacement for Metcalf as the No. 2 receiver behind Lockett.
Patriots players were surprised that Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones against Bears
"I didn't know who was playing or who was starting." The Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Bears on Monday night provided more questions than answers in terms of the team’s starting quarterback situation. Mac Jones made his return from a three-game absence, starting the contest and leading the...
DK Metcalf (knee) ruled out for Seahawks for rest of Week 7
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Metcalf is dealing with a knee injury, and he was carted to the locker room. Almost immediately, the team has ruled him out for the remainder of the afternoon. Tyler Lockett, Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge should see higher target shares now.
Update: Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) to miss 'some time'
Further testing revealed that Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams stepped up in a big way for the Chargers in the first half of the season as teammate Keenan Allen recovered from a lingering hamstring injury, but unfortunately suffered a high ankle sprain in Allen's first game back from the injury. The Chargers are headed into their Week 8 bye for now, but Williams is now likely to miss multiple weeks and is a candidate to be placed on the injured reserve.
Packers' Sammy Watkins (hamstring) available in Week 7
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will be available for the team's Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders. Watkins, fresh off of the injured reserve, will be active for the team's tilt with the Commanders this afternoon after missing the past four weeks with a hamstring injury. The Packers need additional playmakers in the passing game, so Watkins' return should be a welcomed one.
Update: Titans' Ryan Tannehill returns to Week 7 contest
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill missed just one play after sustaining a leg injury, and took back over from rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the play.
Nelson Agholor (hamstring) active for Pats in Week 7
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is active for the team's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor missed the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury, but is officially active for tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor is projected to...
Jaguars' James Robinson dealing with knee soreness
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that running back James Robinson is dealing with knee soreness but "is still a part of the offense." Robinson finished Week 7 without a touch, and by the end of the game it seemed as though teammate Travis Etienne had all but cemented himself as the team's every-down back. Pederson attributed Robinson's diminishing involvement in recent weeks to knee soreness, but it is worth noting that Robinson has not appeared on any injury reports over the past few weeks. While it's something of a relief that Robinson is not dealing with a significant injury, his lack of touches has taken him off of the fantasy radar for Week 8, especially with Etienne's recent production.
Lions' Josh Reynolds (knee) available for Week 7
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) is available for Week 7's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Reynolds has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Cowboys on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 2.5 targets against Dallas. numberFire's models project Reynolds for 3.0 FanDuel...
Colts to start Sam Ehlinger at quarterback in Week 8 and beyond
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday that the team plans on starting Sam Ehlinger as their quarterback for the rest of the season, starting in their Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. Reich announced Monday that the team's original starter, Matt Ryan, suffered a...
Christian McCaffrey will make 49ers debut in Week 7
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will play in the team's Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Ian Rapoport reports. Despite joining the team partway through the week, McCaffrey is already poised to make his debut with the 49ers after the team spent multiple 2023 draft picks to acquire the star running back from the Carolina Panthers. Rapoport added that McCaffrey will have a "small package of base plays" in his first game with the team as he gets up to speed on the play book, so it seems like he should still be worth starting in fantasy leagues this week.
Cole Turner (concussion) won't return for Commanders in Week 7
Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner will not return Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Turner went up for a high pass from Taylor Heinicke when the tight end's head slammed to the ground. He suffered a concussion on the play, and he will now be forced to miss the rest of the afternoon, if not more. With Logan Thomas also out, John Bates is next man up.
Mike Boone will miss time for Broncos with high-ankle sprain
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone is expected to miss "a few weeks" with a high-ankle sprain, reports Mike Klis of 9News Denver. Boone left in the second half of Sunday's loss to the New York Jets and was ruled out. X-rays came back negative, but it sounds like Boone will be held out at least through the Broncos' bye in Week 9. Marlon Mack was signed to the active roster off of the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad on Monday, so he is set to replace Boone as the No. 3 running back behind Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray. The first two will continue to split most of the backfield work in Week 8 when the Broncos meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
Chris Godwin avoids injury designation on Bucs' Monday injury report
Wide receiver Chris Godwin did not have an injury designation on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' estimated injury report on Monday. Godwin took some time to get back up to full speed this season after suffering an ACL injury towards the end of the 2021 season, but he has been looking spry and healthy in the Bucs' past few games. He was a full participant in the team's first "practice" of the week, and should be close to a WR1 for fantasy in the second half of the regular season.
Bucs' Russell Gage (hamstring) undergoing MRI Monday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage suffered a hamstring injury during the team's Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers and will undergo an MRI for further testing. Gage was present and in uniform for the Bucs' Monday walkthrough, but it's unclear at this point whether or not he will be able to play when the team takes on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. The veteran signed with the Bucs in free agency this summer, but has been limited by hamstring injuries for the majority of his time with the team.
Ravens' Gus Edwards 'felt good' operating as Ravens' lead back in Week 7
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (knee) told reporters that he "felt good" after receiving an extensive workload in Week 7, his first game back from the injured reserve this season. What It Means:. Edwards missed the entire 2021 season after tearing multiple ligaments and his hamstring during the preseason,...
Jets acquire running back James Robinson from Jags via trade
The New York Jets acquired running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for future draft capital, Ian Rapoport reports. The Jets moved quickly after losing star running back Breece Hall to a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos, trading for Robinson from a Jaguars team that had all but phased him out of their offense. Robinson appeared to have made a full recovery from the Achilles injury he suffered at the end of the 2021 season, but had been losing touches to former first round pick Travis Etienne in recent weeks. Robinson should immediately pick up a significant workload with his new team, though Michael Carter should still be expected to handle his share of touches as well.
Alperen Sengun (illness) questionable Monday for Rockets
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (illness) is questionable to play on Monday against the Utah Jazz. Sengun appears to have come down with an illness ahead of Monday's matchup. Bruno Fernando (knee) has already been ruled out, so Usman Garuba may be asked to play all the minutes he can handle. Sengun played 23 minutes on Saturday and scored 9 points with 9 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, and a block.
