Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code MCBET - Amazing $1000 Risk-Free Bet For Chiefs
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. As the October sports calendar winds down, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are beginning to rack up victories that have them atop the AFC West gunning for a seventh consecutive division title. Sports bettors in the state can also earn big wins when they sign up using the BetMGM Kansas bonus code MCBET, which is handing out a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 to all new players.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Over Bears: Why They Win
Have the New England Patriots earned the right to a trap game?. That could well be the case come Monday night, as the resurgent Patriots battle the reeling Chicago Bears in a prime-time showdown. New England has won two in a row after a tough start, thrusting itself back into the early AFC playoff picture and a divisional race where each of their competition has a winning record attached to them. Monday marks the first of five exclusive TV window appearances for the Patriots, who are also due for a showing on ESPN against Arizona in December.
Wichita Eagle
Week 7 NFL Betting Analysis & Takeaways: Father Time Catches 2 Old GOATs
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have rewarded NFL betting fans who backed them weekly for the past two-plus decades. Entering this...
Wichita Eagle
Panthers-Falcons Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Panthers pulled off the biggest upset of this season when they beat the Buccaneers, 21-3, as 13-point home underdogs in Week 7. In Week 8, Carolina, after cashing on the moneyline for bettors at +625 odds, will look to carry that momentum on the road against NFC South rival Atlanta.
Wichita Eagle
Can Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job Over Carson Wentz?
Now that two quarterbacks have started for the Washington Commanders this season, the door is open for a controversy down the line. Especially after Taylor Heinicke led the 2-4 Commanders to a win after trailing 14-3 early in the game. Carson Wentz started out strong this season, but his last...
Wichita Eagle
Longhorns Ex QB Sam Ehlinger Announced as Starter for Colts
Beloved former Texas Longhorns quarterback and second-year Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Sam Ehlinger is finally getting his big-time shot in the NFL. Colts coach Frank Reich announced Monday that Ehlinger will get his first career start at home against the Washington Commanders in Week 8. The Colts (3-3-1) fell 19-10 to...
Wichita Eagle
Jim Nantz to Call Final March Madness Tournament in 2023
Nantz is still expected to remain as CBS’ top NFL broadcaster and the main voice for golf on the network, including the Masters. Nantz told Marchand that he wants to spend more time with his kids. However, he does want to return every year just for the trophy presentation after the final game.
Wichita Eagle
Buffalo Bills Odds Oddity: Favored By How Much Over Aaron Rodgers’ Packers?
The Buffalo Bills making gambling history? Sounds like a good bet in this day and age. For the second consecutive week, the Bills are heading into a high-profile game with the odds ever in their favor to the point of never-before-seen phenomena. With the Bills set to face the Green Bay Packers in the next edition of "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), the early odds at DraftKings list the Western New York hosts as 10.5-point favorites at Highmark Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears: Live Game Updates
The New England Patriots return home for Monday night action as they welcome the Chicago Bears. They do so hoping to win their third straight game and move to 4-3 on the season, and remain in the AFC playoff picture. The Patriots will also be welcoming back reinforcements as quarterback...
Wichita Eagle
Zapped: Patriots’ QB Carousel No Match For Bears in Disheartening Home Loss
On a night when Mac Jones flopped and Bailey Zappe fizzled, both New England Patriots' quarterbacks were badly outplayed by Justin Fields as the Chicago Bears rolled to an easy 33-14 victory at a shocked, soaked Gillette Stadium on Monday Night Football. With Jones benched after a dismal return from...
Wichita Eagle
Buffalo Bills Trade Rumors: Rams RB Cam Akers In, Zack Moss Out?
The Buffalo Bills sniffed around the idea of trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers ultimately sent him to the San Francisco 49ers, reason enough to think that the Super Bowl contender might be a byer at the position as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches.
Wichita Eagle
‘Woah’: How Packers Adjusted to Bakhtiari’s Unexpected Absence
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Saturday, before the Green Bay Packers hopped on an airplane for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, left tackle David Bakhtiari said his troublesome knee didn’t feel right. Coach Matt LaFleur added him to the injury report as questionable but held out...
Wichita Eagle
Mac Jones Gives Way To Bailey Zappe In Patriots Dismal Start vs. Bears
FOXBORO — Zappe Hour is back in New England. The Patriots are not off to the type of start for which they had hopes on Monday Night Football. They are hosting the Chicago Bears for a prime time matchup on a foggy, Fall evening at Gillette Stadium. Though incumbent...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominating win vs. SF 49ers
Tommy Townsend trotted onto the field with fewer than four minutes left in the game Sunday, and for the first and only time, the Chiefs would use their punter to actually punt a football. Against the No. 1-ranked defense in the league. Well, formerly the No. 1-ranked defense in the...
Wichita Eagle
Amon-Ra St. Brown Trending Towards Playing against Miami
The Detroit Lions were forced to play most of a Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys without top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The second-year wideout from USC suffered a head injury and was ruled out in the first quarter of Detroit’s 24-6 loss. Head coach Dan Campbell said St. Brown remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol but should be cleared by the time Detroit takes on Miami Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs fought hard in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills but ultimately came up short, and they'll have a chance to right the ship on Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers. For the first time since the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory back in February of 2020,...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Player Power Rankings Week 8: Joe Burrow Makes Move For Top Spot
The Bengals moved to 4-3 on the season following a big win over the Falcons in Week 7. Here are our player power rankings ahead of their Week 8 with the Browns on Monday Night Football:. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Big Ten To Keep Divisions In 2023, Reconfigure When UCLA, USC Join In 2024
According to a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman, the Big Ten will keep its current divisional structure for one more season before reconfiguring when UCLA and USC join the conference ahead of the 2024 season. “There was strong consideration to revamp from geographic divisions to a single-conference entity...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs activated 1 key defensive starter Saturday. Another remains sidelined vs. 49ers
It’s official now: Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will play Sunday. The Chiefs on Saturday made an expected procedural move of activating Gay to their 53-player roster ahead of their Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The transaction comes after Gay returned to...
Comments / 0