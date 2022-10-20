ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Wichita Eagle

BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code MCBET - Amazing $1000 Risk-Free Bet For Chiefs

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. As the October sports calendar winds down, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are beginning to rack up victories that have them atop the AFC West gunning for a seventh consecutive division title. Sports bettors in the state can also earn big wins when they sign up using the BetMGM Kansas bonus code MCBET, which is handing out a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 to all new players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Over Bears: Why They Win

Have the New England Patriots earned the right to a trap game?. That could well be the case come Monday night, as the resurgent Patriots battle the reeling Chicago Bears in a prime-time showdown. New England has won two in a row after a tough start, thrusting itself back into the early AFC playoff picture and a divisional race where each of their competition has a winning record attached to them. Monday marks the first of five exclusive TV window appearances for the Patriots, who are also due for a showing on ESPN against Arizona in December.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Panthers-Falcons Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Panthers pulled off the biggest upset of this season when they beat the Buccaneers, 21-3, as 13-point home underdogs in Week 7. In Week 8, Carolina, after cashing on the moneyline for bettors at +625 odds, will look to carry that momentum on the road against NFC South rival Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Can Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job Over Carson Wentz?

Now that two quarterbacks have started for the Washington Commanders this season, the door is open for a controversy down the line. Especially after Taylor Heinicke led the 2-4 Commanders to a win after trailing 14-3 early in the game. Carson Wentz started out strong this season, but his last...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Longhorns Ex QB Sam Ehlinger Announced as Starter for Colts

Beloved former Texas Longhorns quarterback and second-year Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Sam Ehlinger is finally getting his big-time shot in the NFL. Colts coach Frank Reich announced Monday that Ehlinger will get his first career start at home against the Washington Commanders in Week 8. The Colts (3-3-1) fell 19-10 to...
AUSTIN, TX
Wichita Eagle

Jim Nantz to Call Final March Madness Tournament in 2023

Nantz is still expected to remain as CBS’ top NFL broadcaster and the main voice for golf on the network, including the Masters. Nantz told Marchand that he wants to spend more time with his kids. However, he does want to return every year just for the trophy presentation after the final game.
Wichita Eagle

Buffalo Bills Odds Oddity: Favored By How Much Over Aaron Rodgers’ Packers?

The Buffalo Bills making gambling history? Sounds like a good bet in this day and age. For the second consecutive week, the Bills are heading into a high-profile game with the odds ever in their favor to the point of never-before-seen phenomena. With the Bills set to face the Green Bay Packers in the next edition of "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), the early odds at DraftKings list the Western New York hosts as 10.5-point favorites at Highmark Stadium.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears: Live Game Updates

The New England Patriots return home for Monday night action as they welcome the Chicago Bears. They do so hoping to win their third straight game and move to 4-3 on the season, and remain in the AFC playoff picture. The Patriots will also be welcoming back reinforcements as quarterback...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Buffalo Bills Trade Rumors: Rams RB Cam Akers In, Zack Moss Out?

The Buffalo Bills sniffed around the idea of trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers ultimately sent him to the San Francisco 49ers, reason enough to think that the Super Bowl contender might be a byer at the position as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

‘Woah’: How Packers Adjusted to Bakhtiari’s Unexpected Absence

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Saturday, before the Green Bay Packers hopped on an airplane for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, left tackle David Bakhtiari said his troublesome knee didn’t feel right. Coach Matt LaFleur added him to the injury report as questionable but held out...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders

View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Amon-Ra St. Brown Trending Towards Playing against Miami

The Detroit Lions were forced to play most of a Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys without top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The second-year wideout from USC suffered a head injury and was ruled out in the first quarter of Detroit’s 24-6 loss. Head coach Dan Campbell said St. Brown remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol but should be cleared by the time Detroit takes on Miami Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs fought hard in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills but ultimately came up short, and they'll have a chance to right the ship on Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers. For the first time since the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory back in February of 2020,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

