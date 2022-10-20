Read full article on original website
The Vikings' remaining QB schedule is loaded with mediocrity
Minnesota will see plenty of middling signal callers over their final 11 games.
BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code MCBET Secures Enormous $1000 Risk-Free First Bet
Chiefs’ Flashed Championship-Level Ceiling Again Before Bye
Of all 32 NFL teams, the Kansas City Chiefs had one of the busiest offseasons throughout the league. That usually would lead to higher expectations than the year before, but not in this case. After trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and rebuilding multiple position groups on offense and defense, this was viewed by many as a "soft reset" year for Kansas City.
No question Panthers QB PJ Walker must start after performance in big win against Bucs
In one of the more startling wins in Carolina history Sunday, the Panthers looked like they had finally found a starting quarterback. It was only one game, and it all could deteriorate again quickly. But quarterback PJ Walker gave Carolina better QB play than Baker Mayfield has all season — and better than Sam Darnold did almost all of last year — in the Panthers’ stunning 21-3 win against Tampa Bay.
Jim Nantz to Call Final March Madness Tournament in 2023
Nantz is still expected to remain as CBS’ top NFL broadcaster and the main voice for golf on the network, including the Masters. Nantz told Marchand that he wants to spend more time with his kids. However, he does want to return every year just for the trophy presentation after the final game.
Bailey Zappe Energizes Patriots, But New England Trails Bears at Halftime, 20-14
From fog to ... frenzy to ... sure enough, the return of Zappe Hour. The New England Patriots looked down right pathetic in falling behind the Chicago Bears, 10-0, early on Monday Night Football. On a wet, dank night in Foxboro - Fogboro? - the defense was a sieve and the return of quarterback Mac Jones was a flop.
List of Inactives for Panthers vs Buccaneers
The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game. PANTHERS INACTIVES. CB Jaycee Horn. QB Baker Mayfield. LB Chandler Wooten. DE Henry Anderson. DT Matt Ioannidis. BUCCANEEERS INACTIVES. QB Kyle...
Steelers Safety Duo a Bright Spot in Rebuilding Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't quite capitalize on their momentum stemming from their upset victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs last week, as they fell short against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Hardly to blame was the defense, who bounced back nicely after the Dolphins offense came out scorching...
Jets’ Defense Secures Win Over Broncos With Clutch Stops in Fourth Quarter
The Jets traveled to Denver in Week 7 looking to keep their winning ways alive, in search of their fourth straight victory. New York didn't play at the same level against the Broncos as they did against the Packers and Dolphins over the previous two weeks. They were anemic at times on offense, lost several key pieces to injury and almost beat themselves with penalties.
Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady After Bad Panthers Loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday afternoon suffered their worst loss of the season and potentially Tom Brady's as a Buc. The, at the time, 1-5 Carolina Panthers, didn't let Brady score one touchdown and won the game in the end 21-3. The Panthers were without their former head coach Matt Rhule after he was fired on October 10th and also were playing with backup quarterback P.J. Walker who threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Detroit Lions’ Week 7 Inactive List
The Detroit Lions are seeking to secure their first road victory of the 2022 season. In his tenure as head coach of the Lions, Dan Campbell has yet to take his team on the road and secure a victory. Last season, following the bye week, Campbell and Co. were able...
Terry McLaurin Praised by Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: ‘A Reason We Paid This Guy’
Through the first six games of the season, the Washington Commanders' offense had often been nearly nonexistent. Additionally, the usage of star wide receiver Terry McLaurin had been concerning. That changed on Sunday in Washington's 23-21 upset of Green Bay. Taylor Heinicke got the start with starter Carson Wentz out...
Falcons vs. Bengals Inactives: Dee Alford OUT, But Who Else?
The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are looking to string together their fourth week in five weeks on the road today against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3). The Falcons have been stung by the injury bug this week, losing cornerback Casey Hayward and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt to Injured Reserve (IR). However, the team also has some good luck, as cornerback A.J. Terrell and linebacker Mykal Walker are active this weekend despite having some injury troubles this past week.
MLB Releases World Series Schedule for Astros, Phillies
View the original article to see embedded media. The Astros and Phillies are set to square off in the 2022 World Series later this week, as Major League Baseball officially released the schedule for the latest edition of the Fall Classic on Monday. Both the Astros and Phillies won their...
4 Quarters: Ravens — Browns What We Learned in Week 7
BALTIMORE — The Ravens managed to hold onto a late lead against the Cleveland Browns for a 23-20 victory in Week 7. 1. When running back Justice Hill fumbled on Cleveland's 16-yard line, the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium was fearing another late-game collapse. This time, special teams bailed out the Ravens when a game-tying 60-yard field goal attempt by Cade York was blocked by Malik Harrison. It was a hard-fought win for Baltimore and its defense held a solid Browns offense to just 20 points. The Ravens also had five sacks. It wasn't pretty but the Ravens improved to 4-3 and are in first place in the AFC North by virtue of a tie-breaker with the Cincinnati Bengals.
WATCH: Matt Eberflus delivers post-game speech after Bears' win vs. Patriots
The Chicago Bears pulled off an impressive 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, which shocked many. Just not the Bears themselves. Chicago dominated in all three phases of the game, which contributed to the win. The defense had an absolute dominant effort, allowing just 14 points. Once again, the Bears defense shut down the opposition in the second half, holding the Patriots scoreless.
