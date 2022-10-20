ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Padres manager Bob Melvin ripped for bullpen management in NLCS loss

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin was criticized in many corners for a decision he made — or perhaps did not make — in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS Sunday. Melvin was widely criticized for not bringing in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper with one on and one out in the eighth inning of Game 5. Melvin instead stuck with reliever Robert Suarez, who gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Harper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros

After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Is Receiving A Fitting Award

This fall at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis, the Musial Awards show will be held. Named after St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial, the Musial Awards are considered among the most prestigious in sports, and they celebrate each year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who present themselves with class and character.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Jurickson Profar goes nuts after being called out on check swing in Game 3

Jurickson Profar went nuts after being called out on a critical check swing late in Game 3 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Ballpark on Friday night in Philadelphia. Profar’s San Diego Padres were down 4-2 and had a runner on with nobody out in the top of the 9th inning. Profar had a full count against Seranthony Dominguez, who threw a pitch inside that nearly hit the Padres left fielder.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw

Long-time manager Bruce Bochy will be back in the dugout as manager for the Texas Rangers in 2023. Bochy announced in 2019 that he would be retiring from managing, but the Rangers happened to reel him back with a three-year contract; the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Yardbarker

The Astros Are Undefeated With A Shocking Stat

The game of baseball is not something that can be broken down by any formula, nor can the madness of it even be explained at any point. This postseason, we have learned that now more than ever, we should expect the unexpected. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are...
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Rangers hire 3-time World Series champion Bochy as manager

The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager, bringing the three-time World Series champion with 2,003 career victories out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons. Texas made the surprising announcement Friday, just more than two weeks after its...
Yardbarker

Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season

The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Breaking Down Angels Arbitration-Eligible Players In 2023

The Los Angeles Angels have just seven players with an already set contract figure for 2023. Anthony Rendon, Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Loup, Max Stassi, Ryan Tepera, and David Fletcher all know what they’re going to make next season. However, there remain 30 players on the current 40-man...
Yardbarker

Bruce Bochy Comments On Taking The Rangers Job

The Texas Rangers have a new manager set to go for 2023. Bruce Bochy, who retired from managing after the 2019 season, was hired this morning to take over managerial duties for the Rangers. Bochy managed the San Francisco Giants to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012, and 2014.
Yardbarker

Yankees SP Luis Severino, manager Aaron Boone vent over Astros' Game 2 'luck'

In the mind of New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino and manager Aaron Boone, two swings of the bat may have very well decided the outcome of Thursday's ALCS Game 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. With the stadium roof open, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman hit a pivotal three-run home run off of Severino in the bottom of the third inning, propelling the hosts to an eventual 3-2 victory.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy