SIDNEY — Providing accountability and ensuring the community’s dollars are impacting Shelby County’s greatest needs is what the allocation process is all about for the Shelby County United Way. Every year the process in which five allocation teams consisting of over forty people including Board Members, Company, and Community Volunteers conduct agency reviews. The teams are comprised of 5 Impact Areas, two of which are “Promoting Health & Well Being” and “Community Initiatives”. The recommended allocation amounts are presented before the United Way Board of Trustees for final approval.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO