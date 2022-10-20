Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Roger L. Gross Jr., 57, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $361 fine. Austin Douglas Smith, 23, of Ann Arbor, Michigan,...
Edison hosts November, December STNA classes
TROY — Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in November and another in December. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
Trick or treat at the YMCA
Dakota Guillozet (6) admires the treats at the YMCA Trick or Treat Day 10/22/2022. She is the daughter of Logan and Chelsey Guillozet of Piqua. Zendaya Williams, 6, receives a temporary tattoo from Nona Hill at the YMCA Trick or Treat Day Saturday. Zendaya is the daughter of Maurice and Stephanie Williams, of Sidney.
The Landings celebrates Halloween
Serenity Johnson, 5, tries to win at Pork Chop Speedway during the Halloween celebration at The Landings of Sidney Sunday. She is the daughter of Amber and Beth Johnson, of Sidney. Cole Grimes, 2, tosses a bean bag in a game of Corn Hole to win a treat at The...
Thanks for the community support
It has been an annual tradition for the Fort Loramie Community Service Club to partner with Fort Loramie Schools to organize a food drive for the benefit of the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. This year a food drive was held the week of Oct. 10.
Out of the past
——- An organ and vocal recital was given in the Masonic Temple last evening by Miss Jessie Ayres Wilson, assisted by Mis Clara Stephenson, of Cincinnati, on the cello; Charles Royon, on the violin, and D.R. Orbison, accompanist. The recital was given under the auspices of the St. Marks Episcopal Church and was well attended.
November is National Adoption Awareness Month
SIDNEY — The month of November is National Adoption Awareness Month and it is a time to recognize the importance of adoption in the lives of parents and children, said Judge Jeff Beigel of the Shelby County Probate & Juvenile Court. The local court oversees an average of 27...
Welcome to the Wall of Honor
Fort Loramie Schools inducted two new members into its Wall of Honor Sunday afternoon. Evelyn Bensman, who accepted the honor on behalf of her late husband, Don, and Gary Bensman were welcomed by family and community members during the ceremony.
UW partners promote health, well being
SIDNEY — Providing accountability and ensuring the community’s dollars are impacting Shelby County’s greatest needs is what the allocation process is all about for the Shelby County United Way. Every year the process in which five allocation teams consisting of over forty people including Board Members, Company, and Community Volunteers conduct agency reviews. The teams are comprised of 5 Impact Areas, two of which are “Promoting Health & Well Being” and “Community Initiatives”. The recommended allocation amounts are presented before the United Way Board of Trustees for final approval.
CareFlight transports West Milton man
SIDNEY — A West Milton man was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital Saturday morning after a rollover crash on northbound Interstate 75 in Shelby County. According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) Piqua Post, the single-vehicle personal injury crash occurred on I-75 north between Sidney and Anna in Franklin Township at approximately 10:48 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
County record
-12:54 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the 9000 block of Thompson Schiff Road. -11:06 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Piqua. -1:58 a.m.: breaking and entering. Personnel responded to breaking and entering in the 700...
Edison State Creative Writing Club to host poetry seminar
PIQUA — Have you ever viewed yourself as a poet? Or are you a would-be poet if only you had more time, or you had a teacher, or you wouldn’t embarrass family and friends because of your ideas? Spend an hour at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus in East Hall, Room 406, at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27 and learn from retired English professor Jane K. Kretschmann.
City record
-6:44 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Countryside Street. -1:43 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 200 block of Grove Street. SUNDAY. -10:54 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle...
Pemberton Post Office fire update
PEMBERTON – The future of the Pemberton Post Office remains uncertain after a fire on Oct. 13 that brought in over a dozen first-responder departments and took hours to get under control. According to Naddia Dhalai, a spokesperson for USPS, the post office is working with the landlord to...
