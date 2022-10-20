“Operation Fancy Gambler” nets two

BURKBURNETT ( KFDX/KJTL )— Two arrests have been made so far in a DPS prostitution sting operation in Burkburnett.

The online sting, titled “Operation Fancy Gambler” was conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety CID. Agents say undercover officers were offered payment for sex acts.



They say suspects were arrested when they arrived at an agreed upon location in Burkburnett on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

The two men charged so far are Alan Eastman of Randlett and Sharef Hasana of Wichita Falls.

