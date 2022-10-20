ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Police provide new details about Raleigh shooting, but have yet to determine motive

By Avi Bajpai
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nddFb_0igm8jKT00

New details were released Thursday about last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh that left five people dead and two others injured.

But the report does not provide insights into one big question: Why?

The Raleigh Police Department’s report on the investigation revealed information about the shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood and nearby Neuse River Greenway Trail, the nearly three-hour standoff between the suspect, 15-year-old Austin Thompson, and law enforcement, as well as the weapons found on Thompson after he was taken into custody.

After the week-long investigation, however, police have yet to determine what motivated Thompson to open fire on residents of the neighborhood and people running on the trail.

“The collective motive for these attacks is still unknown,” Police Chief Estella Patterson stated in the report. “Based on information currently available, there does not appear to be any connection between the victims that were shot by the suspect prior to his encounter with the police other than they lived in the same neighborhood.”

READ: The entire report from police about the Raleigh mass shooting

One of the victims was 16-year-old James Thompson, Austin’s older brother. In the police report, they say James Thompson was found inside a home on the 5300 block of Sahalee Way with an apparent gunshot wound and stab wounds.

Hours later, when police took Austin Thompson into custody at a “barn-like structure” nearly two miles from the neighborhood where the shooting began, they found him with a handgun in a waistband, and a backpack that contained different types of “shotgun/rifle” ammunition.

A sheath for a large knife was found clipped to Thompson’s belt, and a “large hunting knife” was found at the front of the barn. Police reported that a shotgun and shotgun shells were found on the ground next to Thompson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5XRo_0igm8jKT00
The Raleigh Police Department released this map of the path the suspect of a mass shooting took from the Hedingham neighborhood in Raleigh, NC on Oct. 13 until his capture. Raleigh Police Department

The report includes a map that shows the direction police believe Thompson traveled from the beginning of the shooting until he was cornered and apprehended in the barn.

Based on their estimate of Thompson’s movement, the report states, police believe Thompson first shot his brother James, before shooting the following victims in this order: Marcille Gardner, Nicole Connors, Officer Gabriel Torres, Mary Marshall, Susan Karnatz and Officer Casey Clark.

Thompson remains hospitalized in critical condition, the report said Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Man injured in Durham stabbing: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed Friday, police confirmed. Officers responded after the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nation Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking that anyone with information about this stabbing...
DURHAM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Police: 6 people, including a toddler, hurt in NC shooting

OXFORD, N.C. — Police in North Carolina said six people, including a toddler, were shot over the weekend in Granville County. Oxford police said officers responded to Piedmont Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said...
OXFORD, NC
WNCT

Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot. Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting. It happened in the parking lot of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount toddler death under investigation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating the death of a toddler. EMS was called Sunday afternoon to the 1100 block of York Street for a 15-month-old boy who had reportedly fallen. The medical examiner notified police later that night about the death and the department is...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
fox5dc.com

6 juveniles identified in vicious Metrobus assault

WASHINGTON - FOX 5 has learned that authorities have identified six juveniles who were allegedly involved in the brutal assault of a woman riding a Southeast-bound Metrobus. According to Metro Transit Police, detectives were able to locate the juveniles by canvassing local schools in the area of the W4 bus route. The department said several school administrators assisted with the investigation.
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown

WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
WENDELL, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
15K+
Followers
655
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy