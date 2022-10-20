Read full article on original website
trooper off vent
Suspect accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy booked into jail
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The York County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Spartanburg County deputy earlier this year was booked into jail last week after spending months in the hospital. Records show that 63-year-old Duane Heard was booked into the...
Two people shot at Anderson County, South Carolina gas station, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Two people were shot Monday afternoon in the parking lot of an Anderson County gas station, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called about 12:30 p.m. to the Stop a Minit (the old Eddie’s Mini Mart) along Abbeville Highway.
Deputy in South Carolina distributed marijuana to confidential informant on video, warrant says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A now-former Greenville County deputy is facing a charge after he distributed marijuana to a confidential informant on video, according to an arrest warrant. Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, of Easley, is charged with first-offense distribution of marijuana. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the...
Anderson PD still looking for August murder suspect
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is continuing to look for information on a homicide investigation from August. On Aug. 9, Channing Derrell Chester was shot in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to police. He was shot by at least one suspect but that suspect is still on the run.
Greenville Police looking for teenage runaway
Police in the Upstate are looking to locate a teenage runaway. Investigators with the Greenville Police Department are looking for 17 year old, Alexander Bruhn.
Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash
A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.
Woman killed in crash in Anderson County, coroner says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County, according to coroner Greg Shore with the Anderson County Coroner's Office. The single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Anderson Drive at Walton Drive, Shore said. According to Shore, Victoria Lynn Medlin,...
Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s said two missing teens last seen on Sunday evening were found safe. According to police, the two teens were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville...
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson Co. crash
One person died and another was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County.
Fountain Inn attempted murder suspect arrested in TX
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for attempted murder in Fountain Inn was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. The Fountain Inn Police Department said Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was charged following a “domestic dispute that resulted in Gallegos’Ramirez” discharging a firearm and striking the victim as least once” on October 20.
Anderson Police seek public’s help in murder case
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department is seeking information related to the August murder of a 32-year-old man. Police say Channing Derrell Chester was shot and killed on the morning of August 9 near Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street. Police said Chester was in an argument with an unknown Black man before the shooting.
Head-on crash in Spartanburg County leaves one person dead
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday evening. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. along SC 296 near Freys Road. According to troopers, the victim was driving along SC 296 when they crossed the...
Two Injured in Anderson County Shooting
Nicholas Ison has been charged with distribution of marijuana. Officials recorded Ison giving marijuana to a confidential informant and was taken into custody. A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. Man...
Plane lands on street in Spartanburg, knocking several powerlines down, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A plane had to make an emergency landing on a street in Spartanburg, according to Maj. Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. The plane landed on John B. White Boulevard, Littlejohn said. Littlejohn said they received a call on Sunday around 5:11 p.m. The plane...
Police: U.S. Marshals arrest Upstate attempted murder suspect in TX
HILDAGO COUNTY, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested an attempted murder suspect from the Upstate in Texas, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. The department said on Oct. 20, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute in Texas that resulted in him...
Oconee County woman scammed out of $93,000, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was scammed out of $93,000 and deputies are using her experience to warn others. According to Oconee County deputies, the woman met the scammer, who claimed to live in Russia, online in December 2020 and also exchanged text messages. (Watch video above...
National Crime Prevention Month tips from the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - October is National Crime Prevention Month and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some tips on how to best protect your home from crime. Here’s what they recommend doing:. Always lock your doors, windows, garage, and any connecting door between the garage...
1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
SCHP: Deadly single-vehicle collision in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is now dead after a collision in Greenville County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 4:45 a.m. on Old Easley Bridge Rd. near Welcome Ave. Ext. Officials say the driver was traveling north on Old Easley...
