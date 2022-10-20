ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easley, SC

FOX Carolina

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson PD still looking for August murder suspect

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is continuing to look for information on a homicide investigation from August. On Aug. 9, Channing Derrell Chester was shot in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to police. He was shot by at least one suspect but that suspect is still on the run.
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Anderson County, coroner says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County, according to coroner Greg Shore with the Anderson County Coroner's Office. The single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Anderson Drive at Walton Drive, Shore said. According to Shore, Victoria Lynn Medlin,...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s said two missing teens last seen on Sunday evening were found safe. According to police, the two teens were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Fountain Inn attempted murder suspect arrested in TX

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for attempted murder in Fountain Inn was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. The Fountain Inn Police Department said Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was charged following a “domestic dispute that resulted in Gallegos’Ramirez” discharging a firearm and striking the victim as least once” on October 20.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
wspa.com

Anderson Police seek public’s help in murder case

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department is seeking information related to the August murder of a 32-year-old man. Police say Channing Derrell Chester was shot and killed on the morning of August 9 near Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street. Police said Chester was in an argument with an unknown Black man before the shooting.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Head-on crash in Spartanburg County leaves one person dead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday evening. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. along SC 296 near Freys Road. According to troopers, the victim was driving along SC 296 when they crossed the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Two Injured in Anderson County Shooting

Nicholas Ison has been charged with distribution of marijuana. Officials recorded Ison giving marijuana to a confidential informant and was taken into custody. A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. Man...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police: U.S. Marshals arrest Upstate attempted murder suspect in TX

HILDAGO COUNTY, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested an attempted murder suspect from the Upstate in Texas, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. The department said on Oct. 20, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute in Texas that resulted in him...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WYFF4.com

Oconee County woman scammed out of $93,000, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was scammed out of $93,000 and deputies are using her experience to warn others. According to Oconee County deputies, the woman met the scammer, who claimed to live in Russia, online in December 2020 and also exchanged text messages. (Watch video above...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Deadly single-vehicle collision in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is now dead after a collision in Greenville County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 4:45 a.m. on Old Easley Bridge Rd. near Welcome Ave. Ext. Officials say the driver was traveling north on Old Easley...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

