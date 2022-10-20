Read full article on original website
Yankees Eliminated After Being Swept By Astros in ALCS
In the storied history of the New York Yankees, the franchise had never lost four consecutive postseason series to the same team. Until now. The Yankees were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series on Sunday, falling 6-5 in a back-and-forth Game 4. The Astros, whose...
Yankees Use 2004 Red Sox Highlights as Motivation Ahead of Game 4
Yankees use 2004 Red Sox highlights as motivation ahead of Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Yankees will literally do anything to win an AL Championship Series game at this point. The Yankees, who have one more chance to preserve a spot in the World...
Bryce Harper's Dramatic Game-Winning Home Run Sends Phillies to World Series
Bryce Harper's dramatic game-winning home run sends Phillies to World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Red October will continue into November thanks to Bryce Harper and the biggest hit of his career. This wonderful surprise party that the Phillies have thrown for their city and their fans will...
