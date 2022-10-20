ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yankees Eliminated After Being Swept By Astros in ALCS

In the storied history of the New York Yankees, the franchise had never lost four consecutive postseason series to the same team. Until now. The Yankees were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series on Sunday, falling 6-5 in a back-and-forth Game 4. The Astros, whose...
Yankees Use 2004 Red Sox Highlights as Motivation Ahead of Game 4

Yankees use 2004 Red Sox highlights as motivation ahead of Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Yankees will literally do anything to win an AL Championship Series game at this point. The Yankees, who have one more chance to preserve a spot in the World...
