San Jose, CA

SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighter Injured in 3-Alarm Blaze at Home in North San Jose

A firefighter was injured early Tuesday morning battling a three-alarm fire at a house in North San Jose. The blaze ignited at a home in the 3000 block of Via Montez in a neighborhood off Interstate 680, near Morrill Middle School. Witnesses told NBC Bay Area the firefighter was hurt...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wind Advisory Surprises Bay Area Residents

Bay Area residents are used to windy conditions happening, but some tell told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they didn’t expect the strong winds that blew through times during the day. There were some adjustments being made to handle it. Alameda resident Chris Brown went to San Francisco from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

What to Know: Toll Express Lanes on Bay Area Freeways

As workers return to the office, there's something different on the morning commute. While a lot of people were working from home for the last two years, some workers were using that time to finish up a big change to Highway 101. Where there used to be carpool lanes, now the Bay Area's newest express lanes give drivers the choice to fly past the traffic for a price.
KRON4 News

People displaced after house fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple people have been displaced after a house fire Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened at 1978 46th Ave. in the Outer Sunset neighborhood. It is unknown at this time how many people were displaced. The blaze was a 1-alarm fire. Black smoke was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Gas leak closes street in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A ruptured underground gas line caused street closures on Monday afternoon, according to Mountain View Fire Department. MVFD says that Shoreline Boulevard was closed between Middlefield Road and Montecito Avenue. This area of the street is home to a Safeway as well as an Arco gas station. KRON On is […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wind advisory issued for greater Bay Area; gusts up to 45 mph possible

SAN FRANCISCO – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 9 p.m. Saturday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area.  The winds will bring a threat of downed branches and trees making driving difficult near the coast, NWS said. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected in Monterey Bay and the Big Sur Coast according to the Monterey Bay County of Emergency Services. There is increased concern for fire threats due to the low humidity. Currently, no Red Flag warning has been issued.  On Sunday, there will be elevated fire...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Frost advisory goes into effect for Bay Area

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for much of the Bay Area on Sunday night. According to a tweet from the NWS, the advisory will go into effect at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night and last through 9:00 a.m. on Monday. Experts warn temperatures could drop into the...
KRON4 News

Gale warning along Pacific coast starting Oct. 22

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There is a gale warning and wind advisory for the coming weekend along the Pacific coast, including the San Francisco Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service. Expect up to 25-35 mile per hour winds, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. The gale warning is for the marine zones […]
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente may convert San Jose hospital into ASC

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering converting a San Jose hospital into an ASC, SiliconValley.com reported Oct. 21. The health system is considering multiple options, the report said. Among them are demolishing the 242,900-square-foot hospital and adding surface parking; decommissioning and vacating it; and repurposing 149,000 square feet for outpatient surgery, with the remainder left vacant.
SAN JOSE, CA
thesfnews.com

Gale Warning And Wind Advisory Issued For Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO—The National Weather service issued a Gale and Wind advisory on Saturday, October 22 at 5:00 a.m. This advisory will be extended through out the weekend. The gale warning is for the marine zones from Pt. Arena to Pt. Piedras Blancas. The wind advisory covers the coastal North...
sanjoseinside.com

San Jose Expands Free WiFi to Two More Neighborhoods

San Jose has expanded its free community Wi-Fi program to include about 160,000 residents. The expansion is part of the city's "SJ Access Free Wi-Fi" program, which was launched in August 2020 and seeks to provide the widest possible free community coverage. The network is now available in neighborhoods near...
SAN JOSE, CA

