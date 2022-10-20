Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
Mystery Mercedes-Benz Found Buried at Former Home of Convicted Murderer in AthertonAnthony J LynchAtherton, CA
El Halal Amigos Combines World Halal Day and Taco TuesdayThomas SmithSan Jose, CA
Related
Loma Prieta: The 1989 Earthquake That Shocked California Forever
On Tuesday, Oct. 17, 1989 California shook for 15 seconds. In Santa Cruz, the Pacific Garden Mall fell to crumbles, the Bay Bridge collapsed on itself, and in Candlestick Park, the third game of the World Series was called off as people fled the shaking. The 6.9 magnitude Loma Prieta...
Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
NBC Bay Area
Firefighter Injured in 3-Alarm Blaze at Home in North San Jose
A firefighter was injured early Tuesday morning battling a three-alarm fire at a house in North San Jose. The blaze ignited at a home in the 3000 block of Via Montez in a neighborhood off Interstate 680, near Morrill Middle School. Witnesses told NBC Bay Area the firefighter was hurt...
Paradise Post
Bay Area the only region in California where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable – what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
NBC Bay Area
Wind Advisory Surprises Bay Area Residents
Bay Area residents are used to windy conditions happening, but some tell told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they didn’t expect the strong winds that blew through times during the day. There were some adjustments being made to handle it. Alameda resident Chris Brown went to San Francisco from...
Loma Prieta earthquake shook Central Coast 33 years ago. See pictures of destruction
“It’s like somebody had stuff in a box and shook the box around,” one Hollister resident said in 1989.
'Coastal areas are going to get obliterated': Strong winds forecast for Bay Area
"If you go out to Point Reyes this weekend, you are going to get blasted."
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: Toll Express Lanes on Bay Area Freeways
As workers return to the office, there's something different on the morning commute. While a lot of people were working from home for the last two years, some workers were using that time to finish up a big change to Highway 101. Where there used to be carpool lanes, now the Bay Area's newest express lanes give drivers the choice to fly past the traffic for a price.
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
People displaced after house fire in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple people have been displaced after a house fire Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened at 1978 46th Ave. in the Outer Sunset neighborhood. It is unknown at this time how many people were displaced. The blaze was a 1-alarm fire. Black smoke was […]
Gas leak closes street in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A ruptured underground gas line caused street closures on Monday afternoon, according to Mountain View Fire Department. MVFD says that Shoreline Boulevard was closed between Middlefield Road and Montecito Avenue. This area of the street is home to a Safeway as well as an Arco gas station. KRON On is […]
Wind advisory issued for greater Bay Area; gusts up to 45 mph possible
SAN FRANCISCO – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 9 p.m. Saturday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area. The winds will bring a threat of downed branches and trees making driving difficult near the coast, NWS said. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected in Monterey Bay and the Big Sur Coast according to the Monterey Bay County of Emergency Services. There is increased concern for fire threats due to the low humidity. Currently, no Red Flag warning has been issued. On Sunday, there will be elevated fire...
KTVU FOX 2
Frost advisory goes into effect for Bay Area
The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for much of the Bay Area on Sunday night. According to a tweet from the NWS, the advisory will go into effect at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night and last through 9:00 a.m. on Monday. Experts warn temperatures could drop into the...
Gale warning along Pacific coast starting Oct. 22
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There is a gale warning and wind advisory for the coming weekend along the Pacific coast, including the San Francisco Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service. Expect up to 25-35 mile per hour winds, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. The gale warning is for the marine zones […]
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente may convert San Jose hospital into ASC
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering converting a San Jose hospital into an ASC, SiliconValley.com reported Oct. 21. The health system is considering multiple options, the report said. Among them are demolishing the 242,900-square-foot hospital and adding surface parking; decommissioning and vacating it; and repurposing 149,000 square feet for outpatient surgery, with the remainder left vacant.
thesfnews.com
Gale Warning And Wind Advisory Issued For Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO—The National Weather service issued a Gale and Wind advisory on Saturday, October 22 at 5:00 a.m. This advisory will be extended through out the weekend. The gale warning is for the marine zones from Pt. Arena to Pt. Piedras Blancas. The wind advisory covers the coastal North...
NWS announces Bay Area Frost Advisory for Sunday night
Grab your pumpkin spiced lattes because the fall weather is officially here, and the National Weather Service is letting Bay Area residents know that frost could be on the way.
Resident Causes $20 Million In Damage To California Building
He bit officers who tried to arrest him.
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Expands Free WiFi to Two More Neighborhoods
San Jose has expanded its free community Wi-Fi program to include about 160,000 residents. The expansion is part of the city's "SJ Access Free Wi-Fi" program, which was launched in August 2020 and seeks to provide the widest possible free community coverage. The network is now available in neighborhoods near...
Comments / 0