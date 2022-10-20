Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man accused of break-into area school, destruction of property
A Bristol County man was arrested late last week concerning a break-in at a school. On Sunday September 18, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Rehoboth Police Department responded to the Palmer River Elementary School for the report of a burglar alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers discovered an exterior window air...
Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
Two Men Arrested in Connection With 2021 Brockton Murder
BROCKTON (1420 WBSM) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers of Brockton. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to his office had been investigating the September 9, 2021 murder of Ambers and recently identified two suspects.
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
WCVB
Man arrested after Plymouth, Massachusetts, stabbing, standoff; Boy, 7, rescued
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Police in Plymouth, Massachusetts, say a 50-year old man is facing charges after a stabbing and standoff. Police said Herman Smith refused all commands to leave the Samoset Street house, or let a 7-year-old child go. Police were called in, and rescued the boy from a...
Police continue search for missing Raynham teen
RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police are continuing to search for a Raynham teenager who went missing last Tuesday. 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen by a family member on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. near her home in the area of Orchard and King Streets, according to Raynham Police. Colleen...
Police now investigating Worcester shooting as a homicide after 28-year-old victim died
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating an early morning shooting as now a homicide that forced surrounding schools into lockdown Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. and located 28-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
Worcester police investigate fatal shooting on Burncoat Street
WORCESTER — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street. The victim was shot sometime before 8:40 a.m. Monday and rushed to a hospital. Police announced at midafternoon that he had succumbed to his injuries. The shooting, at 480 Burncoat St., remains under investigation, with detectives spending much of the day at...
californiaexaminer.net
Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting
On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
fallriverreporter.com
22 and 23-year-old Massachusetts men arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers
Two Massachusetts men are under arrest and charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On September 9, 2021, just after 4:15 p.m., Brockton Police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, police and emergency medical personnel located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before he was transferred to Boston Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased the following day, and was identified as Ambers.
The New Miss New Bedford Outstanding Teen, Jaime St. Onge
“I could not be happier,” said St. Onge about her latest achievement. She is a student at Fairhaven High School and is no stranger to competition. “I started competing at thirteen, but before that, I was a princess in almost any competition I could be a princess in,” said St. Onge.
whdh.com
Boston Police release identity of victim in Dorchester shooting
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday. Boston Police announced the victim was Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester. Police said they found Sanders around 1 a.m. Oct. 22, while responding to a report of a shooting near Baird...
Mother killed in early morning Mattapan shooting
BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition told WBZ-TV that the victim was a 34-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son witnessed the shooting. "The loss of a life to this type of violence and tragedy is heartwrenching. It's painful so we're saddened that we're experiencing just another instance of community trauma where a young life has been lost," said Peterson. A...
FBI Search in Billerica to Close Part of River Street Bridge
BILLERICA — One lane of the River Street bridge in Billerica will be temporarily closed starting 9 a.m. Monday as the FBI conducts an underwater search relating to an FBI Boston investigation. A statement from the federal law enforcement agency early Monday morning noted that its Underwater Search and...
WCVB
Officials have identified man hit, killed on Interstate 93 in Boston
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 93 in Boston. Police said the man was struck on the northbound side of the highway at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, and came to rest on the southbound side. State police said it...
Man charged with breaking into Cranston ATM
A Providence man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into an ATM in Cranston late Tuesday night.
fallriverreporter.com
Family concerned, police searching, for local man that has gone missing
Family members are concerned, and police have begun searching, after a local man has gone missing. A “be on the lockout” was issued across the Fall River area for an Al Costa who hasn’t been seen since Friday morning. Family says that it is very unlike him.
NECN
Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says
A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
Gomes Files Motion to Address New Bedford Trash Issues
On the heels of the news that at the end of the year, New Bedford residents will have to pay to have mattresses and box springs picked up from their homes by the city’s waste hauler, Councilor at Large Brian Gomes is looking for a way to keep residents from having to incur the costs.
NECN
1 Injured in Overnight Worcester Shooting
Authorities in Worcester, Massachusetts are investigating a shooting overnight Saturday that left at least one person injured. Police responded to an area of Main Street shortly before 2a.m. for a reported fight with a ShotSpotter activation. Police learned shortly after arriving on the scene that a man checked into a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
