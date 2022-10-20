ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, OH

No injuries reported after U-Haul strikes school bus full of students

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — No injuries were reported after a school bus was hit by a U-Haul while at a stop sign Thursday afternoon in Champaign County, according to the district’s superintendent.

The crash occurred on Old Troy Pike and State Route 235 at around 3:15 p.m., according to initial scanner traffic.

The bus was carrying around 30 students on the high school and middle school route, the superintendent said.

The bus was stopped at a stop sign when a U-Haul made a wide turn and struck the bus, according to the superintendent.

There was no significant damage to the bus, the superintendent said.

