North Bergen, NJ

Blue Violets cannabis dispensary faces lawsuit to halt opening

Another potential cannabis dispensary in the Mile Square City is facing a lawsuit that seeks to stop them from setting up shop on Washington Street. Blue Violets, a retail cannabis applicant that has received full local approval in Hoboken, are being sued by a resident-formed non-profit called “Hoboken for Responsible Cannabis,” in Hudson County Superior Court. The lawsuit also lists the city’s Planning Board as a defendant.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Tales of Old Downtown Jersey City

Helene Stapinsky, author of “Five-Finger Discount,” claimed that people “didn’t settle ‘in’ Jersey City, they settled ‘for’ Jersey City.” Going back to the mid-1960’s — early 1970’s, I might have believed that Helene Stapinski had a valid point. I no longer have that sentiment.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Newark officials crack down on owners of rundown buildings

NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials in Newark are taking steps to crack down on owners of rundown and abandoned buildings.The City Council passed new ordinances that will increase fees on abandoned, neglected or unsupervised properties.The city also voted to transfer 89 city-owned vacant or deteriorated properties to the Municipal Land Bank so they can be sold.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder

A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NEWARK, NJ
N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53

Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
New street nears completion in Union City

A new street is nearly completed in Union City, Mayor Brian Stack has announced. Located between Palisade Avenue and Hudson Avenue, Stack noted that a new portion of Peter Street would soon be open in a video message to the community on October 14. Previously, Peter Street was only a...
UNION CITY, NJ
Breaking Silence: More Stories of Abuse and Retaliation at Montclair’s Town Hall

Imagine feeling harassed and verbally attacked at your job. You might have a conversation with the human resources director to share your concerns and seek assistance. Except if you are in Montclair and the person allegedly harassing you, the town manager, is also serving as the acting human resources director, because like several other positions in Montclair, the human resources director job is vacant.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
