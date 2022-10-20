Read full article on original website
Related
Blue Violets cannabis dispensary faces lawsuit to halt opening
Another potential cannabis dispensary in the Mile Square City is facing a lawsuit that seeks to stop them from setting up shop on Washington Street. Blue Violets, a retail cannabis applicant that has received full local approval in Hoboken, are being sued by a resident-formed non-profit called “Hoboken for Responsible Cannabis,” in Hudson County Superior Court. The lawsuit also lists the city’s Planning Board as a defendant.
Eminent domain for Union Dry Dock site is authorized….again
The Hoboken City Council has once again authorized the city to begin eminent domain procedures for the Union Dry Dock site, and introduced measures to control lantern flies and regulate bar hours for the upcoming 2022 World Cup. The council unanimously adopted an ordinance on October 19 that will allow...
Serious crash closes northbound lanes on Garden State Parkway
A serious traffic crash on the Garden State Parkway on Monday led to closures of northbound lanes in Passaic County, authorities said. The crash was reported about 3 a.m. on the Parkway in Elmwood Park south of Exit 157.9, according to 511nj.org. Traffic was diverted off the highway at Exit...
Tales of Old Downtown Jersey City
Helene Stapinsky, author of “Five-Finger Discount,” claimed that people “didn’t settle ‘in’ Jersey City, they settled ‘for’ Jersey City.” Going back to the mid-1960’s — early 1970’s, I might have believed that Helene Stapinski had a valid point. I no longer have that sentiment.
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
Two new Journal Square skyscrapers approved in Jersey City
In perhaps a decade from now, those who live or walk in the Journal Square neighborhood will be looking up more after two new skyscrapers were approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Oct. 11. The approved 1,189-unit mega project will bring two towers, one that is 49-stories tall...
Bayonne to hold opening ceremony for Collins Park after Phase II of renovations
Bayonne will hold an opening ceremony for Phase II of the Dennis P. Collins Park renovations on Tuesday, November 1, at 4 p.m., Mayor James Davis has announced. The ceremony will take place at the park at 1st Street and Avenue C. The park is named after Dennis P. Collins, who served four terms as mayor.
West New York cracks down on ‘unlawfully’ parked commercial vehicles
A new West New York ordinance enables the town to tow commercial vehicles that are taking up spaces intended for other vehicles. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at the September 28 meeting to adopt an ordinance amending regulations on commercial vehicles pertaining to parking. According...
Newark officials crack down on owners of rundown buildings
NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials in Newark are taking steps to crack down on owners of rundown and abandoned buildings.The City Council passed new ordinances that will increase fees on abandoned, neglected or unsupervised properties.The city also voted to transfer 89 city-owned vacant or deteriorated properties to the Municipal Land Bank so they can be sold.
Mayor Bhalla encourages all eligible residents to get updated booster, new clinic on Tuesday for ages 5+
Hoboken’s clinic at 605 Jackson Street has updated booster appointments available for residents 5 years old and older. The clinic, made possible through a partnership with Medicine Man Pharmacy & Compounding, will offer updated Pfizer and Moderna COVID boosters between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Bayonne bans carrying firearms in public buildings, parks, and schools
Bayonne has banned the carrying of firearms in public buildings, parks, and schools, among other such places. The City Council adopted an ordinance amending certain regulations and exempting extra-duty, off-duty, and retired officers from the ban at its October 19 meeting. The move follows a recent ruling by the U.S....
Ridgewood residents alerted town's drinking water is contaminated with 'forever chemicals'
Residents received a repeat notice in the mail, yet again alerting them that their drinking water still was not in compliance with state standards and could possibly cause cancer and reproductive issues.
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NJSP: Two Dead, Three Ejected In Separate Garden State Parkway Crashes Miles And Minutes Apart
UPDATE: Three occupants were ejected and two people died in separate Garden State Parkway crashes within two miles and less than 15 minutes of one another, authorities confirmed. A BMW X5 was headed north on the Parkway near milepost 157.9 in Clifton when it veered off the road, hit a...
N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53
Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
“Leadership That Listens” slate runs for Hoboken school board
On the other side of this year’s crowded and now heated Hoboken Board of Education election is the “Leadership That Listens” slate, led by the only incumbent running for reelection this year. In the wake of January’s failed high school referendum, incumbent Trustee Alex de la Torre...
Massive water main break shuts down highway in Morris County
A geyser of water shot from the broken main across all four lanes of the highway.
New street nears completion in Union City
A new street is nearly completed in Union City, Mayor Brian Stack has announced. Located between Palisade Avenue and Hudson Avenue, Stack noted that a new portion of Peter Street would soon be open in a video message to the community on October 14. Previously, Peter Street was only a...
Stalemate over union contract in one of N.J’s largest school districts intensifies
Union members in one of the state’s largest school districts aired grievances about a deadlock in contract negotiations during a tense board meeting Thursday, with at least one educator announcing her resignation amid the bitter dispute. More than a half dozen employees in Elizabeth Public Schools expressed frustration with...
baristanet.com
Breaking Silence: More Stories of Abuse and Retaliation at Montclair’s Town Hall
Imagine feeling harassed and verbally attacked at your job. You might have a conversation with the human resources director to share your concerns and seek assistance. Except if you are in Montclair and the person allegedly harassing you, the town manager, is also serving as the acting human resources director, because like several other positions in Montclair, the human resources director job is vacant.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 0