Jefferson County, NY

Related
WBTW News13

South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
WKTV

Man in custody after a more than 11 hour standoff in the Town of Floyd

TOWN OF FLOYD, N.Y. -- James Damuth, 45, is in custody after a more than 11 hour standoff in the Town Of Floyd, Sunday night. Before 11 p.m. Sunday night, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to 7522 Camroden Road, in response to a noise complaint. According to the Sheriff, when the deputy on duty approached the door, an individual answered and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the Deputy.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Man accused of fleeing police

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.
FORT COVINGTON, NY
informnny.com

Man accused of fleeing police during traffic stop in Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly fleeing police in Potsdam, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 21-year-old Dillon M. St. Ann-Spinner, of Fort Covington, fled from St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies when they attempted to perform a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 11 in the in the town of Potsdam on October 23.
POTSDAM, NY
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun

Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
ROCHESTER, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

TOWPD: Man charged with DWI, driving on sidewalk in Old Forge

OLD FORGE- A Mohawk Valley man is accused of intoxicated driving in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend, investigators say. Bryce A. Brown, 24, of Whitesboro, NY was arrested shortly before 8:00 p.m. Saturday by the Town of Webb Police Department. He is officially charged with DWI, DWI (BAC greater than .08%) and operating a motor vehicle on a sidewalk.
OLD FORGE, NY
informnny.com

Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot

Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not...
MICHIGAN STATE
flackbroadcasting.com

TOWPD: Man accused of abandoning accident scene says he swerved to avoid critter in roadway, police say

WEBB- A man from the Western Adirondacks is faced with numerous offenses after leaving the scene of a property damage accident over the weekend in the town of Webb. Kim R. Konecny, 67, of Old Forge, NY was officially charged Saturday by Town of Webb Police Department with counts of open container of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, speeds not reasonable or prudent, moving from a lane unsafely and unsafe/bald tires.
OLD FORGE, NY
Syracuse.com

64 guns turned in to police at Central New York gun buyback

Rome, N.Y. — Gun owners turned in 64 firearms Saturday at an Oneida County buyback event, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said. One assault weapon, 34 long guns, 17 handguns and 12 non-working guns were handed to the Rome Police Department with no questions asked, according to a news release by the AG’s Office.
ROME, NY
WSAV News 3

Details uncovered on Leilani Simon’s felony arrest in NC

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation. Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

