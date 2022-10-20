Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Croghan man arrested in connection to criminal mischief incidents in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Croghan man was arrested on charges related to two criminal mischief incidents last week in Croghan and New Bremen, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan M. Noftsier, 28, was allegedly involved in two incidents that occurred...
7-Eleven cashier threatened with knife in attempted robbery off I-81 near Watertown
Pamelia, N.Y. — A 7-Eleven cashier was threatened with a knife in an attempted robbery off Interstate 81 near Watertown, state police said. Troopers were called to the 7-Eleven gas station, at 23100 state Route 12 in the Jefferson County town of Pamelia, after a man walked into the store displaying a knife at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
New York State Police search for Oswego County teen who went missing 3 weeks ago
Pulaski, N.Y. — State police say they are searching for an Oswego County teenager who went missing three weeks ago. Bruce W. Cronk, 16, was last seen Oct. 9, leaving his home on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said. Cronk...
South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
SLED: South Carolina corrections officer, inmates charged in “mob attack”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Friday against a former Al Cannon Detention Center corrections officer and four inmates in connection to a Sept. 13 attack on an inmate. According to an arrest warrant dated Sept. 15, Shannon Burden was working as a corrections officer when she “allowed […]
WKTV
Man in custody after a more than 11 hour standoff in the Town of Floyd
TOWN OF FLOYD, N.Y. -- James Damuth, 45, is in custody after a more than 11 hour standoff in the Town Of Floyd, Sunday night. Before 11 p.m. Sunday night, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to 7522 Camroden Road, in response to a noise complaint. According to the Sheriff, when the deputy on duty approached the door, an individual answered and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the Deputy.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of fleeing police
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.
informnny.com
Man accused of fleeing police during traffic stop in Potsdam
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly fleeing police in Potsdam, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 21-year-old Dillon M. St. Ann-Spinner, of Fort Covington, fled from St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies when they attempted to perform a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 11 in the in the town of Potsdam on October 23.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun
Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
TOWPD: Man charged with DWI, driving on sidewalk in Old Forge
OLD FORGE- A Mohawk Valley man is accused of intoxicated driving in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend, investigators say. Bryce A. Brown, 24, of Whitesboro, NY was arrested shortly before 8:00 p.m. Saturday by the Town of Webb Police Department. He is officially charged with DWI, DWI (BAC greater than .08%) and operating a motor vehicle on a sidewalk.
informnny.com
Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot
Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not...
flackbroadcasting.com
TOWPD: Man accused of abandoning accident scene says he swerved to avoid critter in roadway, police say
WEBB- A man from the Western Adirondacks is faced with numerous offenses after leaving the scene of a property damage accident over the weekend in the town of Webb. Kim R. Konecny, 67, of Old Forge, NY was officially charged Saturday by Town of Webb Police Department with counts of open container of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, speeds not reasonable or prudent, moving from a lane unsafely and unsafe/bald tires.
64 guns turned in to police at Central New York gun buyback
Rome, N.Y. — Gun owners turned in 64 firearms Saturday at an Oneida County buyback event, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said. One assault weapon, 34 long guns, 17 handguns and 12 non-working guns were handed to the Rome Police Department with no questions asked, according to a news release by the AG’s Office.
Details uncovered on Leilani Simon’s felony arrest in NC
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation. Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her […]
WTGS
South Carolina ranks second most dangerous state to drive in, study says
Out of all 50 states, South Carolina ranks second as the most dangerous state to drive in. According to the study, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Arkansas rank in the top three. Personal injury lawyers researched the number of deaths per 100,000 people and per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. According...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating fight with 15 students at Pee Dee school, charges forthcoming
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight this week at West Florence High School involving 15 students, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said 13 boys and 2 girls were involved in the fight. He...
Deputies release name of 69-year-old woman found dead in Onondaga house fire
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Deputies have released the name of a 69-year-old woman found dead Saturday after a house fire in the town of Onondaga. Anne Prashaw, 69, was found on the first floor of her home at 4040 Howlett Hill Road, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
WLTX.com
South Carolina early voting begins: Here's where you can vote and when
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina voters don't need to wait until election day in November to cast their ballots for the 2022 general election. The State Election Commission is reminding voters that early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 across South Carolina in each county. Voting is open from 8:30...
Young girl missing from Florence County found safe, police say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A young girl reported missing from West Palmetto Street in Florence County was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
