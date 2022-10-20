ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Markets Insider

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform

One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Miami

Fears of a Severe Recession Deepen as European Business Activity Slows on Surging Energy Costs

Firms have been under pressure due to higher inflation, particularly coming from energy costs and wage pressures. "The situation economically is getting worse quite rapidly," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. The euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar and the British pound during morning...
NBC Miami

JetBlue Posts Quarterly Profit as Travel Demand Helps Cover Jump in Costs

JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit for the third quarter. Strong travel demand and higher fares helped the carrier cover more expensive fuel and other costs. Other U.S. airlines this month said they aren't seeing a slowdown in travel demand. JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit...
NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Decline as Markets Ponder Future Fed Policy

Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over future Federal Reserve policy weighed on markets and investors assessed earnings reports. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down by around five basis points to 4.1837%. It has had a volatile start to the week, falling early during Monday's trading day before recovering the decline.
NBC Miami

Why China Won't Bail Out Its Real Estate Sector

China's central government won't likely be spending billions to save the struggling real estate sector, analysts said. "I doubt there will be direct bailouts of property developers by the government, even though they may continue to ask banks and [state-owned enterprises] to help selected troubled developers," said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank.
NBC Miami

UPS Reaffirms Its Outlook for 2022 as It Posts Mixed Quarterly Results

UPS reported revenue that fell below analyst expectations and earnings per share that beat them. United Parcel Service said declines came from its supply chain solutions division, which includes freight forwarding. The company reaffirmed its full year guidance of $102 billion in revenue and adjusted operating margin of 13.7%. United...
NBC Miami

Microsoft Set to Report Earnings After the Bell

Microsoft usually reports earnings at 4:05 p.m. ET. The software maker's earnings call will start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Microsoft's price-to-earnings ratio is 25.63. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $2.30 in earnings per share this quarter, up from the same period ago. The estimates have moved down lately due to a decline in PC unit shipments and the stronger U.S. dollar.
NBC Miami

CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum 2022: The Agenda

CNBC's "Sustainable Future Forum" explores the big issues and new ideas that foster not just growing businesses but a sustainable world. Taking place from 10 a.m. London time on the morning of Friday Nov. 4, 2022, this year's forum will focus on the three pillars of Future Power, Regulation and Responsibility and Industry Response.
NBC Miami

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors will have a great deal of data to digest Tuesday. Several big names reported earnings before the bell (see below), and fresh economic indicators, such as the S&P Case-Shiller home price index and October's consumer confidence reading, are also in the offing. Stocks are coming off two straight days of big wins, but what companies report Tuesday could bump things off course. Two tech titans, Microsoft and Alphabet, report after the bell. Read live market updates here.
NBC Miami

Investor Fears About Xi's New Leadership Team ‘May Be Misguided'

The plunge in Chinese stocks on Monday, especially internet tech giants such as Alibaba, "may be misguided," consulting firm Teneo said in a note. New promotions to China's core leadership team are close to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and previously led "rich provinces where economic growth is still the top priority," the report said.
NBC Miami

Hong Kong Markets Dip After Whipsawing, Asia-Pacific Markets Rise

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks were volatile while mainland China markets continued to slide Tuesday, while other major Asian markets rose after Wall Street's second straight positive session. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was about flat in the final hour of trade...
NBC Miami

Single-Bond ETFs May Be the Key to Revolutionize Trading Treasurys

Single-bond exchanged traded funds may be the key to solving some frequent investing problems. In August, F/m Investments, a $4 billion multi-boutique investment advisor, launched three single-bond ETFs: the US Treasury 10 Year ETF (UTEN), US Treasury 2 Year ETF (UTWO), and US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL). They're...

